Only 12 registered nightclubs in Bulawayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

THERE are only 12 licensed and registered nightclubs in Bulawayo while the rest are said to be operating illegally.According to official records from the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, the 12 compliant nightclubs are Marisha Cocktail Bar, Sports 747, Cosmopolitan Club, Crystal Club, the Private lounge, Club 263, The Vibe, Pub Lagondola, Waverly, Shisha Lounge, Mahweba and the Skittle Inn.The ministry has recently raised concern over the growing trend by several city's favoured bars and leisure centres, mostly in and around the city centre, which operate illegally as nightclubs.These establishments are not just flouting Government regulations but council by- laws too. A city council official who requested anonymity said restaurants classified as ordinary spots are not supposed to serve alcohol while the licensed restaurants can only serve alcohol with food.The source said in terms of council by-laws they had seven development permits that they could issue to liquor outlets namely; licensed restaurant (special), licensed restaurant (ordinary), sports bar, bottle store, social club bar, nightclub and hotel liquor licence."Nightclubs are instituted through special consent. They are issued with a development permit, which is renewable after every five years."A development permit then enables the applicant to apply for a liquor licence from the Liquor Licensing Board," said the official.The director of communications and advocacy in the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, Mr Gabriel Masvora, said the licence renewal time runs every year from November to end of January."From our database in Bulawayo there are 12 night clubs. However, it must be noted that some of the licences could have expired but we will have the correct figure at the end of the renewal period," said Mr Masvora.Government last year set new guidelines for the licensing of nightclubs, which include that buildings should be fully soundproof so that operations do not affect residents.The guidelines from the ministry are aimed at preventing alcohol traders whose establishments have a history of complaints from the public, a record of police fines or inadequate hygiene standards from having their operating licences renewed.