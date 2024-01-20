Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chief Nemakonde dies

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Chief Nemakonde, also known as Wilson Mhende, has passed away following an extended illness at the age of 97. His jurisdiction ranged from Chinhoyi to Kanyaga in the Makonde district.

An official statement regarding the Chief's demise and an accompanying obituary will be released subsequent to a private burial, in adherence to customary practices.

Renowned for his outspokenness and courage, Chief Nemakonde famously contested the claims of a self-proclaimed traditional healer, Rotina Mavhunga, regarding the contentious discovery of diesel at Maningwa Hills near Chinhoyi. Despite expressing skepticism to then President Robert Mugabe and other government officials, asserting that such a miraculous event could not transpire in his domain, his warnings went unheeded.

Subsequent legal proceedings revealed that Mavhunga, also known as Nomatter Tagirira, had located an abandoned fuel tank in the bush in March 2007. She filled it with diesel, affixed a pipe, and concealed it on top of a rock. By summoning government officials, she orchestrated a spectacle where, upon a signal, an accomplice would open the tap on the pipe, leading to the apparent emergence of refined diesel from the rock. Mavhunga received a substantial reward, including a payment of US$1 million.

The Chief faced further controversy in 2013 when he ordered an unemployed villager, William Chakabveyo, discovered in possession of a cellphone number belonging to a soldier's wife, to pay a fine of US$1,100 or provide two cattle and two goats. This decision came after Chakabveyo was summoned to the communal court in Shackleton, approximately 10km from Chinhoyi, to address charges of engaging in an extramarital affair with Sharoni Madungwe, the wife of Lynos Nyikayavene. Chakabveyo appealed the conviction and sentence, leading to the magistrate reducing the fine to US$400 at the civil court in Chinhoyi.

Source - newzimbabwe
More on: #Nemakonde, #Chief, #Dies

Comments


Must Read

Kasukuwere mocks Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 486 Views

Chamisa says the unresolved disputed 2023 general elections have to be addressed

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zimbabwe's civil servants' US$300 addition 'unfairly' deducted

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Zimbabwe's civil servants' US$300 addition 'unfairly' deducted

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

CCC's Ostallos Siziva put on tight spot by Pelandaba-Tshabalala residents

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

Only 12 registered nightclubs in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

140 boreholes for cholera hotspots

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Insiza joint venture farmers table proposal to build dam

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

No additional tollgates on Zimbabwe's premium roads

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

10% tollgate resident discounts gazetted

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe's political parties funds take centre stage

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Biti's assault trial finally comes to an end

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Mushekwi donates US$25k boots to CAPS Utd

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Try Ncube charms Bosso bosses

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Chegutu Pirates need help

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Mutare Airport to be relocated

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zanu-PF confident of winning Gift Siziva's Pelandaba-Tshabalala seat

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Man kills cousin in mining dispute

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

'Cannot blame CCC for rigged elections.' But they're, if answer real life questions and not wanted to be asked

9 hrs ago | 266 Views

Exciting changes for ZimAchievers UK edition, as new partnership is announced

11 hrs ago | 194 Views

Zinara clarifies motorists' queries on tollgates

13 hrs ago | 572 Views

Western modernization was fraught with sanguineous crimes

15 hrs ago | 208 Views

Chamisa opens up on CCC future

15 hrs ago | 2474 Views

Zimbabwe national wanted in connection with SA murder

16 hrs ago | 760 Views

Police warn errant public transporters and textbook pirates

20 hrs ago | 636 Views

Teacher killed, face skinned, eyes and ears cut off

20 hrs ago | 1542 Views

Zimbabwe probes extra-judicial rendition of truck driver to Zambia

20 hrs ago | 798 Views

SA govt called to stop exploitation of Zimbabwe domestic workers

21 hrs ago | 733 Views

Zimbabweans must hold the Judiciary and ZEC accountable for contested elections

22 hrs ago | 364 Views

Vandalised sporting facilities rile Bulawayo residents

22 hrs ago | 259 Views

Collapsed drainage system worries Bulawayo residents

22 hrs ago | 981 Views

Hwende challenges Chamisa to save sinking opposition

23 hrs ago | 2061 Views

Fresh measures to prop up Zimdollar

23 hrs ago | 522 Views

Zimbabwe arrears clearance, debt resolution talks resume

23 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zimbabwe receives 1 million cholera vaccines, none for Matebeleland

23 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zanu-PF eyes by-elections clean sweep

23 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe now has a system that works

23 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zimbabwe to intensify lobby for UN Security Council seat

23 hrs ago | 71 Views

9 to contest in Highlanders elections

23 hrs ago | 190 Views

BCC sparks controversy with debit cards notice

23 hrs ago | 208 Views

Prisoner sentenced to 52 years for carjacking, armed robbery

23 hrs ago | 181 Views

No parking fees for those over 70 years old

23 hrs ago | 146 Views

2 500 Cowdray Park houses connect to Zesa

23 hrs ago | 178 Views

Mnangagwa not a game-changer but merely going in circles

23 hrs ago | 242 Views

Cop steals $15 at roadblock

24 hrs ago | 589 Views

A chitchat ain't an interview

20 Jan 2024 at 17:00hrs | 434 Views

Thief forced to eat raw, unplucked chicken

20 Jan 2024 at 16:57hrs | 1007 Views

Umjolo gone bad

20 Jan 2024 at 16:57hrs | 2127 Views

Gukurahundi genocide brigade was deployed on this day 41 years ago

20 Jan 2024 at 16:40hrs | 1040 Views