Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

CCC's Ostallos Siziva put on tight spot by Pelandaba-Tshabalala residents

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Ostallos Siziva, the purported 'candidate' for the Pelandaba-Tshabalala constituency under the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), recently found himself under scrutiny from constituents who questioned his eligibility for their votes.

Despite Siziva's campaign efforts, a High Court ruling prevented CCC legislators, including him, from contesting. However, prior to this decision, he had been actively seeking support with optimism about a favorable court outcome.

During a Town Hall discussion, a woman raised concerns about Siziva's achievements during his brief tenure in the House of Assembly. In response, lawyer Denford Halimani clarified that the role of a Member of Parliament (MP) is legislative, not developmental. He suggested that inquiries about development efforts should be directed towards aspiring Councillors or Ministers.



Siziva, who had secured a resounding victory in August, was unexpectedly recalled by CCC Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu for reasons that remain unclear. An election to replace him has been scheduled for February 3.

Critics from the community expressed a desire to witness tangible improvements, emphasizing that the focus should shift from legislative discussions to on-the-ground actions. They pointed out the need for practical initiatives, such as road repairs, questioning why progress had not been initiated despite promises made during parliamentary sessions.

Source - newzimbabwe
More on: #Siziva, #CCC, #Pelandaba

Comments


Must Read

Kasukuwere mocks Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 492 Views

Chamisa says the unresolved disputed 2023 general elections have to be addressed

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zimbabwe's civil servants' US$300 addition 'unfairly' deducted

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Zimbabwe's civil servants' US$300 addition 'unfairly' deducted

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Chief Nemakonde dies

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Only 12 registered nightclubs in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

140 boreholes for cholera hotspots

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Insiza joint venture farmers table proposal to build dam

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

No additional tollgates on Zimbabwe's premium roads

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

10% tollgate resident discounts gazetted

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe's political parties funds take centre stage

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Biti's assault trial finally comes to an end

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Mushekwi donates US$25k boots to CAPS Utd

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Try Ncube charms Bosso bosses

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Chegutu Pirates need help

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Mutare Airport to be relocated

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zanu-PF confident of winning Gift Siziva's Pelandaba-Tshabalala seat

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Man kills cousin in mining dispute

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

'Cannot blame CCC for rigged elections.' But they're, if answer real life questions and not wanted to be asked

9 hrs ago | 266 Views

Exciting changes for ZimAchievers UK edition, as new partnership is announced

11 hrs ago | 194 Views

Zinara clarifies motorists' queries on tollgates

13 hrs ago | 572 Views

Western modernization was fraught with sanguineous crimes

15 hrs ago | 208 Views

Chamisa opens up on CCC future

15 hrs ago | 2474 Views

Zimbabwe national wanted in connection with SA murder

16 hrs ago | 762 Views

Police warn errant public transporters and textbook pirates

20 hrs ago | 636 Views

Teacher killed, face skinned, eyes and ears cut off

20 hrs ago | 1545 Views

Zimbabwe probes extra-judicial rendition of truck driver to Zambia

20 hrs ago | 798 Views

SA govt called to stop exploitation of Zimbabwe domestic workers

22 hrs ago | 733 Views

Zimbabweans must hold the Judiciary and ZEC accountable for contested elections

22 hrs ago | 364 Views

Vandalised sporting facilities rile Bulawayo residents

22 hrs ago | 260 Views

Collapsed drainage system worries Bulawayo residents

22 hrs ago | 981 Views

Hwende challenges Chamisa to save sinking opposition

23 hrs ago | 2061 Views

Fresh measures to prop up Zimdollar

23 hrs ago | 522 Views

Zimbabwe arrears clearance, debt resolution talks resume

23 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zimbabwe receives 1 million cholera vaccines, none for Matebeleland

23 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zanu-PF eyes by-elections clean sweep

23 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe now has a system that works

23 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zimbabwe to intensify lobby for UN Security Council seat

23 hrs ago | 71 Views

9 to contest in Highlanders elections

23 hrs ago | 190 Views

BCC sparks controversy with debit cards notice

23 hrs ago | 208 Views

Prisoner sentenced to 52 years for carjacking, armed robbery

23 hrs ago | 181 Views

No parking fees for those over 70 years old

23 hrs ago | 146 Views

2 500 Cowdray Park houses connect to Zesa

23 hrs ago | 178 Views

Mnangagwa not a game-changer but merely going in circles

23 hrs ago | 242 Views

Cop steals $15 at roadblock

24 hrs ago | 589 Views

A chitchat ain't an interview

20 Jan 2024 at 17:00hrs | 434 Views

Thief forced to eat raw, unplucked chicken

20 Jan 2024 at 16:57hrs | 1007 Views

Umjolo gone bad

20 Jan 2024 at 16:57hrs | 2127 Views

Gukurahundi genocide brigade was deployed on this day 41 years ago

20 Jan 2024 at 16:40hrs | 1040 Views