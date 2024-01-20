Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe's civil servants' US$300 addition 'unfairly' deducted

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Public sector workers affiliated with the Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU) have expressed dissatisfaction with the government's decision to implement substantial deductions on the announced US$300 wage increase.

Initially, the announcement of the increase, characterized as a transfer of the Covid-19 allowance into regular wages, was met with joy and gratitude. However, when salaries were received in January, employees discovered significant deductions, prompting claims of unfair and unethical practices.

Cecilia Alexander of ZCPSTU stated, "While the ZCPSTU appreciates the well-intentioned gesture of making the US$300 the new salary, there is a widespread outcry among public sector employees regarding the revised salary structure." She highlighted that these deductions have resulted in insufficient disposable income for workers, constituting what they perceive as unfair labor practices. It was emphasized that the fundamental labor principle of non-reduction of an employee's salary for any reason should be upheld.

For over two years, government employees have been advocating for salary increments, receiving only periodic reviews from the government. Trade unions argue that these limited adjustments have kept workers in a perpetual state of poverty.

Members of the Amalgamated Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) and the Federation of Zimbabwe Educators Union (FOZEU) have declared their inability to work, either by entirely abstaining or participating in a go-slow if the government does not review teachers' salaries to a minimum of USD 1,260 per month by January 22, 2024. FOZEU warned of complete withdrawal of labor if the government fails to meet this demand.

Previously earning less than US$100, civil servants were compelled to seek better-paying opportunities abroad in Europe, America, Canada, Australia, and other locations.

Source - newzimbabwe

