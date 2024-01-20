Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa says the unresolved disputed 2023 general elections have to be addressed

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Nelson Chamisa, the embattled leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), emphasizes that addressing the unresolved disputes stemming from the 2023 general elections is crucial for the country's progress.

Months after the August 2023 plebiscite, a political impasse persists, with the opposition refusing to acknowledge the outcome that secured President Emmerson Mnangagwa a second and final term.

Chamisa asserts that progress cannot be achieved without addressing the issues surrounding the previous general elections. He contends, "There is no next election without fixing the fraud, chicanery, and cheating problems of the past and last elections. 23 August 2023 was a gigantic fraud - a source of national shame and international embarrassment."

Highlighting the need for transparent national processes, majority rule, and a leadership elected by citizens, Chamisa insists that the focus must be on rectifying the flaws of the previous elections. He emphasizes the importance of redirecting attention to the core objective of ensuring the genuine expression of the will of the people of Zimbabwe.

In the 2023 polls, President Mnangagwa emerged victorious over his primary rival, Chamisa. However, the elections were widely discredited by international observers who argued that they did not meet regional and international electoral standards. Subsequently, the European Union, a significant election funder for Zimbabwe, withdrew its support, citing concerns raised by observer missions, including its own.

The CCC has called for a "fresh" election, expressing its intent to challenge Mnangagwa's legitimacy outside the judiciary system, which they allege is biased toward the ruling party.

Source - newzimbabwe

