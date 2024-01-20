Kasukuwere mocks Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

The isolation is real and we have no choice but go back to the table. No one recognise the charade. — Saviour Kasukuwere (@Hon_Kasukuwere) January 20, 2024

Saviour Kasukuwere, the exiled former Cabinet Minister, has derided President Emmerson Mnangagwa for what he perceives as the ongoing isolation of the Zimbabwean leader from the international community.Kasukuwere made these remarks recently, following a meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Uganda, during which Mnangagwa appeared to be on the sidelines of the ongoing discussions. Not only was he denied an opportunity to address the gathering, but he was also positioned at the farthest right in NAM's official photograph featuring member states and their leaders.This situation echoes a previous incident where Mnangagwa found himself relegated to a less prominent position during British King Charles III's inauguration.Kasukuwere emphasized the tangible nature of this isolation, asserting, "The isolation is real, and we have no choice but to go back to the table. No one recognized the charade."The charade referenced by Kasukuwere pertains to Zimbabwe's disputed August 2023 General Elections, the results of which are still under contention.Kasukuwere faced disqualification from participating in the elections on the grounds that he had not been a regular resident of Zimbabwe, a concern raised by observer missions. The electoral process was marred by issues such as delays in providing voting materials in perceived opposition strongholds, instances of voter intimidation by state-aligned Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ) officers, and various other factors, contributing to the discrediting of the election.The mismanagement of the election by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has perpetuated the country's isolation despite President Mnangagwa's intentional re-engagement policy. The Commonwealth maintains that Zimbabwe's human rights record has not been rectified, and diplomatic relations with Western countries remain frosty.