Zanu-PF candidate for Pelandaba-Tshabalala grilled

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Bulawayo voter grilling former Zanu-PF MP and now candidate for Pelandaba-Tshabalala constituency in the 3 February 2024 by-election, Joseph Tshuma, while telling him how Zimbabwe has been destroyed by the ruling party's leadership, governance and policy failures, as well as rife corruption and neglect since 1980.He says Zanu-PF has ruined Bulawayo, with companies closing down, fuelling unemployment and poor Zimbabweans fleeing to South Africa and elsewhere in diaspora en masse seeking economic refuge and better opportunities, the economy dead and the new budget further worsening the situation through extortionate taxes.The voter, who says he is a former Zipra combatant in the liberation struggle, says there is no doubt that Zanu-PF has dismally failed and will not be able to fix the current crisis.Tshuma, who was defeated by main opposition CCC's recalled MP Gift Ostallos Siziba in the August 2023 general elections, will now face self-imposed CCC secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu's by-elections candidate Moreblessing Tembo.Sizaba has been disqualified by the courts at the behest of Tshabangu.This leaves Tshuma, a former MP for Mpopoma, as the front-runner.Zanu-PF has politically profited from the Tshabangu-triggered by-elections and is now inching towards a two-thirds majority.Tshabangu's candidates have largely been disastrous in the by-elections performance, leaving Zanu-PF with to march into many constituencies where they were initially defeated in August 2023.