Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF candidate for Pelandaba-Tshabalala grilled

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A Bulawayo voter grilling former Zanu-PF MP and now candidate for Pelandaba-Tshabalala constituency in the 3 February 2024 by-election, Joseph Tshuma, while telling him how Zimbabwe has been destroyed by the ruling party's leadership, governance and policy failures, as well as rife corruption and neglect since 1980.

He says Zanu-PF has ruined Bulawayo, with companies closing down, fuelling unemployment and poor Zimbabweans fleeing to South Africa and elsewhere in diaspora en masse seeking economic refuge and better opportunities, the economy dead and the new budget further worsening the situation through extortionate taxes.

The voter, who says he is a former Zipra combatant in the liberation struggle, says there is no doubt that Zanu-PF has dismally failed and will not be able to fix the current crisis.

Tshuma, who was defeated by main opposition CCC's recalled MP Gift Ostallos Siziba in the August 2023 general elections, will now face self-imposed CCC secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu's by-elections candidate Moreblessing Tembo.

Sizaba has been disqualified by the courts at the behest of Tshabangu.

This leaves Tshuma, a former MP for Mpopoma, as the front-runner.

Zanu-PF has politically profited from the Tshabangu-triggered by-elections and is now inching towards a two-thirds majority.

Tshabangu's candidates have largely been disastrous in the by-elections performance, leaving Zanu-PF with to march into many constituencies where they were initially defeated in August 2023.

Source - newshawks

Comments


Must Read

3 dead, 23 injured in head-on collision

9 mins ago | 6 Views

Bubi councillor installs street lights to curb muggings

10 mins ago | 4 Views

Sipho Mazibuko joins Zanu-PF Women's League

11 mins ago | 3 Views

O Level results out today

11 mins ago | 4 Views

Holy Ten diss Winky D, receives fierce backlash

15 mins ago | 12 Views

Heavy tax chews up Zimbabwe civil servants' US$300 salary

19 mins ago | 22 Views

New Bosso signing targets trophies

25 mins ago | 9 Views

Gavin Hunt willing to offer Billiat another chance

26 mins ago | 32 Views

Econet calls for balanced regulation

44 mins ago | 33 Views

Energy firm applies for power retail supply licence in Zimbabwe

46 mins ago | 52 Views

Bread shoots to US$1,30 in Zimbabwe

55 mins ago | 104 Views

Graves collapse at Marondera's elite cemetery

55 mins ago | 44 Views

Robbers kill black farmer, rape two relatives

56 mins ago | 103 Views

Zimbabwe's longest electoral season

56 mins ago | 41 Views

'Violence deters youths from politics'

57 mins ago | 9 Views

Cholera outbreak hits Hwange

57 mins ago | 16 Views

Former MDC senator recounts Gukurahundi disappearances

58 mins ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwean businesswoman dragged to court over US$2 400 debt

58 mins ago | 39 Views

Residents calls for speed rehabilitation of Iminyela ablution facility

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

Kasukuwere mocks Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 2030 Views

Chamisa says the unresolved disputed 2023 general elections have to be addressed

6 hrs ago | 781 Views

Zanu-PF candidate to ride on CCC crisis to win seat

6 hrs ago | 488 Views

Zimbabwe's civil servants' US$300 addition 'unfairly' deducted

6 hrs ago | 688 Views

CCC's Ostallos Siziva put on tight spot by Pelandaba-Tshabalala residents

6 hrs ago | 1255 Views

Chief Nemakonde dies

6 hrs ago | 617 Views

Only 12 registered nightclubs in Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 314 Views

140 boreholes for cholera hotspots

6 hrs ago | 60 Views

Insiza joint venture farmers table proposal to build dam

6 hrs ago | 85 Views

No additional tollgates on Zimbabwe's premium roads

6 hrs ago | 151 Views

10% tollgate resident discounts gazetted

6 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe's political parties funds take centre stage

6 hrs ago | 198 Views

Biti's assault trial finally comes to an end

6 hrs ago | 325 Views

Mushekwi donates US$25k boots to CAPS Utd

6 hrs ago | 155 Views

Try Ncube charms Bosso bosses

6 hrs ago | 152 Views

Chegutu Pirates need help

6 hrs ago | 68 Views

Mutare Airport to be relocated

6 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zanu-PF confident of winning Gift Siziva's Pelandaba-Tshabalala seat

6 hrs ago | 65 Views

Man kills cousin in mining dispute

6 hrs ago | 135 Views

'Cannot blame CCC for rigged elections.' But they're, if answer real life questions and not wanted to be asked

14 hrs ago | 338 Views

Exciting changes for ZimAchievers UK edition, as new partnership is announced

16 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zinara clarifies motorists' queries on tollgates

17 hrs ago | 643 Views

Western modernization was fraught with sanguineous crimes

19 hrs ago | 223 Views

Chamisa opens up on CCC future

19 hrs ago | 3104 Views

Zimbabwe national wanted in connection with SA murder

20 hrs ago | 819 Views

Police warn errant public transporters and textbook pirates

21 Jan 2024 at 10:22hrs | 688 Views

Teacher killed, face skinned, eyes and ears cut off

21 Jan 2024 at 10:20hrs | 1706 Views

Zimbabwe probes extra-judicial rendition of truck driver to Zambia

21 Jan 2024 at 10:13hrs | 848 Views

SA govt called to stop exploitation of Zimbabwe domestic workers

21 Jan 2024 at 09:01hrs | 763 Views

Zimbabweans must hold the Judiciary and ZEC accountable for contested elections

21 Jan 2024 at 08:34hrs | 405 Views