Zimbabwean businesswoman dragged to court over US$2 400 debt

News / National

by Staff reporter

A CANADA-BASED Zimbabwean has dragged a local businesswoman to court over a US$2 400 debt. Primrose Phiri (34) is accusing Lindani Madonko (40) of failing to honour their agreement of sharing profits from a business of selling wigs they had started together.According to a letter of demand through her lawyers Makiya and Partners, Phiri said she is yet to realise the proceeds from the business."We started a business of selling wigs, where I was going to be buying from my end and giving her for resale, to share the profits. We did the first batch with a cost of US$2 252 which I paid, she paid for the transportation which was US$393. A profit of US$1 205 was made, with my share of $602. However, from then, till now, I haven't received anything," Phiri said."Every time I ask her, she always has a story to tell, she always has got something going on. She is always telling me stories like she lost a family member, or someone is sick, and I have had enough of it."According to a communication between the parties, Madonko blamed her pregnancy as the reason for failing to settle the debt."I have no idea what happened, this year has been terrible. Nothing I touch seems to be going well, I don't know if it's the pregnancy engichithela imali (wasting my money)," the message read.Phiri said she engaged the police, but was summoned to come back to Zimbabwe."I tried to report a criminal case, but I was told I have to be physically on the ground for them to charge her with fraud or theft," Phiri said.Madonko's lawyers said they were waiting for their client who is supposed to pay for the deed of settlement."The other party (Phiri) has withdrawn the matter from court with a view of settling out of court. And as a show of good faith my client had the intention of paying US$1 000 to the debtor," the lawyers said."So, our client is meant to ensure that the figure is sent to us then we liaise with the other lawyers for payment."