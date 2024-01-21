Latest News Editor's Choice


Cholera outbreak hits Hwange

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago
Hwange has been hit by a cholera outbreak which has resulted in the Hwange Local Board shutting down all unlicensed food outlets and those operating from undesignated areas with immediate effect.

Zimbabwe is battling a cholera outbreak which began last year.Hwange Local Board acting town secretary Paulos Mabhureni told Southern Eye that the action was in response to a recent cholera outbreak in Hwange urban.

"Hwange Local Board in accordance with the Public Health Act {Chapter 15:17] is with immediate effect closing all unlicensed food preparation outlets and those operating from undesignated areas. This move is necessitated by a recent cholera outbreak, which has been reported in Hwange urban. We have also banned all open-air church gatherings and all worship activities at premises without ablution facilities," he said.

Mabhureni said failure to provide ablution facilities results in open defecation, which leads to the spread of communicable diseases such as cholera."We urge members of the public to exercise good hygiene practices, which include thorough washing of hands after using the toilet as well as before handling or preparing food, drink water from protected sources or boiling water before drinking and desist from buying food, fruits and vegetables from vendors at undesignated vending sites," he said.

"Residents are also advised to seek early treatment for suspected diarrhoeal illness."

Source - southern eye

