Energy firm applies for power retail supply licence in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
RENEWABLE Energy Hub Incorporated has applied for an electricity retail supply licence to the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera), NewsDay Business can report. According to a notice issued by Zera, the licence applied for was for authorisation to purchase electricity from various sources including local and regional suppliers.

"Notice is hereby issued in terms of section 4(3) of the Electricity (Licensing) Regulations, 2008 published in Statutory Instrument 103 of 2008 that Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority has received an application for an electricity retail supply licence from Renewable Energy Hub Incorporated (Private) Limited," the notice read in part.

"The licence authorises the company to purchase electricity from various sources including local and regional suppliers and sell to its customers and for that purpose engage in the purchasing, selling and trading of electricity."

Zera is responsible for the granting of certain licences for power generation and the applicant should comply with the regulations and requirements set by the regulatory authority. Renewable Energy Hub Incorporated is a hypothetical company specialising in renewable energy solutions. The distribution and retail licence authorises the licensee to construct, operate and maintain a distribution system and facilities.

The application, if successful, will help to ease power shortages that have crippled several sectors of the economy in the country. This is despite President Emmerson Mnangagwa's promise that the power crisis will be a thing of the past after he commissioned the US$1,5 billion Hwange Power Station expansion project in August 2023.

In November 2023, Energy Minister Edgar Moyo told Parliament that electricity load shedding will continue into the new year, with no solution expected before 2025.

Source - newsday
