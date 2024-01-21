Gavin Hunt willing to offer Billiat another chance

News / National

by Staff reporter

Billiat has been without a club since last season, after the player's much-publicised exit from Kaizer Chiefs. According to an insider at SuperSport, Hunt is willing to offer Billiat another chance in the Premier Soccer League, but the club's hierarchy is skeptical due to the player's injury history."Gavin Hunt is interested in Khama Billiat but, at this stage, it is still too early to say anything," a source tells KickOff."To be honest, at the moment he is just training with the team, nobody knows if he will be signed. The boy has too many wounds, he is no longer the same Khama Billiat. That's the only doubt the club has with him, otherwise there is no other reason to make a player like Billiat trial," the source revealed."At this stage, it's still too early for anything to happen, even negotiations haven't started yet, they have not started talking about money. But the club has made it clear he will not be signed if he is not properly healed."You can't sign somebody who will be forever on the sidelines nursing an injury."Meanwhile, SuperSport United defender Onismor Bhasera has advised the club to sign Billiat, who has been training with them since Thursday. Speaking to the media after the Nedbank Cup draw, where Matsatsantsa were drawn against Cape Town City in the last 32, Bhasera said they would love to have Billiat."Yeah, he was training with us. That's what I can give you. He is keeping fit. I spoke to him. I think even before we close, he wanted to keep fit," Bhasera said."Of course, you don't expect him to be the Khama he was because he has been sitting at home and he is a bit rusty. But I think any club in the world now would love to have the quality of Khama."I don't know what will happen. We put our fingers crossed that if anything happens, he will join us. But right now, Khama is just training with us to keep fit."Bhasera believes Billiat (33) will be a good addition to their club and his experience will make a difference."To have him at the club everyone here will love and to have the quality like Khama, trust me, we will love to have him around," he said."It will be a good addition for us if it happens that he signs on the dotted line, he is a quality player."The Zimbabwean international was also pleased to have drawn the Citizens in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup and said it is better to play the team they know than minnows."Very happy with the draw against a very good team, which will give us a good game. They are doing very well right now. It's not going to be easy, but we will fight to make sure we are in the next round."