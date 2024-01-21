Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

New Bosso signing targets trophies

by Staff reporter
10 secs ago | Views
Bulawayo giants Highlanders' new signing Marvin Sibanda says he wants to help the club win trophies after penning a three-year deal from US side Little Rock Rangers FC last week.

Sibanda, who grew up in Victoria Falls before leaving Zimbabwe to pursue studies abroad back in 2017, is not new to the local premiership having featured seven times for Bantu Rovers during a brief stint.

The 25-year-old midfielder attended St. Lawrence University in the US where he majored in International Studies. Sibanda spoke to the Highlanders media about his football journey as well as his goals.

"The first one (goal) was to play professionally, which I already achieved. I think the biggest one for me is to play pro for at least 10 years and to stay healthy during that period. I want to contribute to help in winning trophies with Highlanders, and I would also be happy if I played in the national team," he said.

At Highlanders, Sibanda joins a side which has failed to win the league title since 2006 but was crowned the Chibuku Cup champions in 2019. Bosso coach Kelvin Kaindu is expected to build a team which is going to challenge for trophies on the local scene and has bolstered the squad by bringing in Sibanda. The football player who hails from Chinotimba reflected on his football journey.

"I started playing football when I was very young, but I didn't take it seriously until I was 8 years old, that's when I joined my first club called Victoria Falls Academy which was coached by Silas Zimbiri. The first cup I won was with Mzingwane High School, where we won the 2012 Copa Coca-Cola Under 16 Tournament under Coach Mavundla.

"In 2014, I was selected for the Coca-Cola National team that was supposed to go to Kenya but unfortunately, it never happened. I also played in the 2015 Arenel Under-17 tournament where we lost the semis to Prince Edward.

"I joined Bantu Rovers at the beginning of 2016. The coaches that were there at the time were Methembe Ndlovu, Johannes Ngodzo, Agent Sawu, Chipo Tsodzo and Mandla Mpofu, who signed me. I stayed at Bantu for 7 months. At that time, I was doing my A level at Northlea High School.

"In 2017, I played for Bantu Rovers FC in the PSL for seven games. Then I went to the US where I did my University with St. Lawrence for four years. During those four years, I played for two teams Arkansas Wolves and the Little Rock Rangers," he said.

Apart from football, Sibanda was a keen track and field athlete, but it was mostly to stay in shape for football. Sibanda could be a good signing for Highlander judging by his achievement at St. Lawrence University.

Last year in his final year, Sibanda was named D3soccer.com's Midfielder of the Year and a First Team All-American. Earlier in the season, the midfielder had emerged as the Liberty League Player of the Year for the second season in a row playing, largely in a defensive role. Sibanda finished the season with 11 goals and six assists while he helped the team to the second round of the NCAA Tournament and to their second straight Liberty League Championship.

The former Mzingwane High School student claimed the All-American distinction three times, the joint most in the programme's history.

Source - newsday
More on: #Bosso, #Trophies, #Target

Comments


Must Read

Gavin Hunt willing to offer Billiat another chance

1 min ago | 0 Views

Econet calls for balanced regulation

20 mins ago | 13 Views

Energy firm applies for power retail supply licence in Zimbabwe

21 mins ago | 19 Views

Bread shoots to US$1,30 in Zimbabwe

30 mins ago | 42 Views

Graves collapse at Marondera's elite cemetery

31 mins ago | 24 Views

Robbers kill black farmer, rape two relatives

32 mins ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe's longest electoral season

32 mins ago | 26 Views

'Violence deters youths from politics'

32 mins ago | 9 Views

Cholera outbreak hits Hwange

33 mins ago | 10 Views

Former MDC senator recounts Gukurahundi disappearances

33 mins ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwean businesswoman dragged to court over US$2 400 debt

33 mins ago | 27 Views

Zanu-PF candidate for Pelandaba-Tshabalala grilled

49 mins ago | 69 Views

Residents calls for speed rehabilitation of Iminyela ablution facility

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Kasukuwere mocks Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1958 Views

Chamisa says the unresolved disputed 2023 general elections have to be addressed

6 hrs ago | 756 Views

Zanu-PF candidate to ride on CCC crisis to win seat

6 hrs ago | 486 Views

Zimbabwe's civil servants' US$300 addition 'unfairly' deducted

6 hrs ago | 674 Views

CCC's Ostallos Siziva put on tight spot by Pelandaba-Tshabalala residents

6 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Chief Nemakonde dies

6 hrs ago | 598 Views

Only 12 registered nightclubs in Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 303 Views

140 boreholes for cholera hotspots

6 hrs ago | 60 Views

Insiza joint venture farmers table proposal to build dam

6 hrs ago | 82 Views

No additional tollgates on Zimbabwe's premium roads

6 hrs ago | 147 Views

10% tollgate resident discounts gazetted

6 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zimbabwe's political parties funds take centre stage

6 hrs ago | 190 Views

Biti's assault trial finally comes to an end

6 hrs ago | 314 Views

Mushekwi donates US$25k boots to CAPS Utd

6 hrs ago | 154 Views

Try Ncube charms Bosso bosses

6 hrs ago | 145 Views

Chegutu Pirates need help

6 hrs ago | 68 Views

Mutare Airport to be relocated

6 hrs ago | 200 Views

Zanu-PF confident of winning Gift Siziva's Pelandaba-Tshabalala seat

6 hrs ago | 65 Views

Man kills cousin in mining dispute

6 hrs ago | 135 Views

'Cannot blame CCC for rigged elections.' But they're, if answer real life questions and not wanted to be asked

13 hrs ago | 337 Views

Exciting changes for ZimAchievers UK edition, as new partnership is announced

15 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zinara clarifies motorists' queries on tollgates

17 hrs ago | 637 Views

Western modernization was fraught with sanguineous crimes

19 hrs ago | 221 Views

Chamisa opens up on CCC future

19 hrs ago | 3076 Views

Zimbabwe national wanted in connection with SA murder

20 hrs ago | 814 Views

Police warn errant public transporters and textbook pirates

21 Jan 2024 at 10:22hrs | 685 Views

Teacher killed, face skinned, eyes and ears cut off

21 Jan 2024 at 10:20hrs | 1701 Views

Zimbabwe probes extra-judicial rendition of truck driver to Zambia

21 Jan 2024 at 10:13hrs | 845 Views

SA govt called to stop exploitation of Zimbabwe domestic workers

21 Jan 2024 at 09:01hrs | 763 Views

Zimbabweans must hold the Judiciary and ZEC accountable for contested elections

21 Jan 2024 at 08:34hrs | 404 Views

Vandalised sporting facilities rile Bulawayo residents

21 Jan 2024 at 08:26hrs | 267 Views

Collapsed drainage system worries Bulawayo residents

21 Jan 2024 at 08:13hrs | 1071 Views

Hwende challenges Chamisa to save sinking opposition

21 Jan 2024 at 07:29hrs | 2310 Views

Fresh measures to prop up Zimdollar

21 Jan 2024 at 07:27hrs | 596 Views

Zimbabwe arrears clearance, debt resolution talks resume

21 Jan 2024 at 07:27hrs | 150 Views

Zimbabwe receives 1 million cholera vaccines, none for Matebeleland

21 Jan 2024 at 07:27hrs | 262 Views