New Bosso signing targets trophies

Bulawayo giants Highlanders' new signing Marvin Sibanda says he wants to help the club win trophies after penning a three-year deal from US side Little Rock Rangers FC last week.Sibanda, who grew up in Victoria Falls before leaving Zimbabwe to pursue studies abroad back in 2017, is not new to the local premiership having featured seven times for Bantu Rovers during a brief stint.The 25-year-old midfielder attended St. Lawrence University in the US where he majored in International Studies. Sibanda spoke to the Highlanders media about his football journey as well as his goals."The first one (goal) was to play professionally, which I already achieved. I think the biggest one for me is to play pro for at least 10 years and to stay healthy during that period. I want to contribute to help in winning trophies with Highlanders, and I would also be happy if I played in the national team," he said.At Highlanders, Sibanda joins a side which has failed to win the league title since 2006 but was crowned the Chibuku Cup champions in 2019. Bosso coach Kelvin Kaindu is expected to build a team which is going to challenge for trophies on the local scene and has bolstered the squad by bringing in Sibanda. The football player who hails from Chinotimba reflected on his football journey."I started playing football when I was very young, but I didn't take it seriously until I was 8 years old, that's when I joined my first club called Victoria Falls Academy which was coached by Silas Zimbiri. The first cup I won was with Mzingwane High School, where we won the 2012 Copa Coca-Cola Under 16 Tournament under Coach Mavundla."In 2014, I was selected for the Coca-Cola National team that was supposed to go to Kenya but unfortunately, it never happened. I also played in the 2015 Arenel Under-17 tournament where we lost the semis to Prince Edward."I joined Bantu Rovers at the beginning of 2016. The coaches that were there at the time were Methembe Ndlovu, Johannes Ngodzo, Agent Sawu, Chipo Tsodzo and Mandla Mpofu, who signed me. I stayed at Bantu for 7 months. At that time, I was doing my A level at Northlea High School."In 2017, I played for Bantu Rovers FC in the PSL for seven games. Then I went to the US where I did my University with St. Lawrence for four years. During those four years, I played for two teams Arkansas Wolves and the Little Rock Rangers," he said.Apart from football, Sibanda was a keen track and field athlete, but it was mostly to stay in shape for football. Sibanda could be a good signing for Highlander judging by his achievement at St. Lawrence University.Last year in his final year, Sibanda was named D3soccer.com's Midfielder of the Year and a First Team All-American. Earlier in the season, the midfielder had emerged as the Liberty League Player of the Year for the second season in a row playing, largely in a defensive role. Sibanda finished the season with 11 goals and six assists while he helped the team to the second round of the NCAA Tournament and to their second straight Liberty League Championship.The former Mzingwane High School student claimed the All-American distinction three times, the joint most in the programme's history.