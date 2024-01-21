Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sipho Mazibuko joins Zanu-PF Women's League

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
SIPHO Mazibuko, a former modelling guru, has officially joined the Zanu-PF Women's League. In this new political venture, Mazibuko has pledged to leverage her influence to advocate for women's empowerment and welfare.

She sees her membership in the Women's League as a platform to advocate for women, not only in Bulawayo but also in the neighbouring regions of Matebeleland North and Matebeleland South.

In an exclusive interview, Mazibuko expressed her strong desire to assist women in the region in reaching the same levels of success as their counterparts throughout the country.

"I'm excited and honoured to be associating myself with the Women's League where feminine emancipation is at the top of the agenda. That resonates with me a lot. I've observed that women in Bulawayo and the Matebeleland regions often hesitate to take the lead in their respective fields. The fear of being at the top seems to hold them back in their pursuit of climbing the corporate ladder.

"Recognising this challenge, I'm committed to utilising my influence to empower and encourage these women to become the best versions of themselves in their diverse spheres. My goal is to break down barriers and instil confidence, fostering an environment where they can thrive and excel without fear," Mazibuko said.

"I want to be the conduit for them to access business symposiums, workshops, and funding for their endeavours," she said.

Mazibuko has earned recognition for orchestrating workshops and seminars that centre on skills development, entrepreneurship, and leadership training. Through these initiatives, barriers have been dismantled, and numerous opportunities have emerged for women in Bulawayo.

Her high-calibre events have been endorsed by Minister of Industry and Commerce, Dr Sithembiso Nyoni inclusive of a High Tea held at Lavinia Gardens in Waterford.

In addition to her various endeavours, Mazibuko harbours a grand vision of establishing a dedicated space where young women can showcase their entrepreneurial talents and cultivate thriving businesses. This will see her unveiling her brainchild, the Strides Mall, a venture set to take the place of the renowned but now-defunct Strides Hair Salon today. Describing the Strides Mall, she expressed that it is destined to become a symbol of hope, resilience, and entrepreneurial spirit among the young women of Bulawayo.

"The mall is not just a commercial space but a beacon of empowerment, representing the determination and business acumen of the city's aspiring female entrepreneurs," she said.

Mazibuko owes her trajectory in the business and events planning space to the visionary leadership of Minister of Defence and War Veterans Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and the newly-appointed Minister of Industry and Commerce, Dr Sithembiso Nyoni whom she sees as pillars.

"I owe so much of who I am today to these two individuals, as they have played a pivotal role in helping me realise my vision and achieve my goals. On the business front, their guidance has imparted invaluable lessons, and their financial support has been instrumental. They are truly my pillars of strength."

"I also have so much respect for Ward 20 Councillor, Sandra Ndebele-Sibindi whose music career was launched at my Midlands Miss Malaika show held at Kadoma's Ranch Hotel and Conference Centre in 2003.

"Because I'm a female empowerment activist, I decided to join the Women's League on my own. I sent a message to Sithembiso Nyoni asking her how I could join the Women's League and she referred me to Sandra Ndebele-Sibindi. It's funny how I held her hand towards stardom and today, she's the one holding my hand into the political world," she said.

"I am extremely proud of Sandra for her remarkable success in the political arena, and I am profoundly grateful to her for being my mentor and guiding me into that world. Without her encouragement, I wouldn't have become a member of Zanu-PF and the Women's League, and for that, I am truly thankful."

Sipho Mazibuko's illustrious career has been marked by twists and turns, yet her unwavering determination for success has allowed her to rise with her head held high. Weathering challenges such as a difficult divorce and confronting the depths of depression, Mazibuko has navigated through adversity to emerge as a matriarch in both the modelling and entrepreneurial realms.

Her journey reflects not just professional accomplishments, but a personal triumph over setbacks.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Bubi councillor installs street lights to curb muggings

1 min ago | 0 Views

O Level results out today

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Holy Ten diss Winky D, receives fierce backlash

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Heavy tax chews up Zimbabwe civil servants' US$300 salary

10 mins ago | 6 Views

New Bosso signing targets trophies

15 mins ago | 5 Views

Gavin Hunt willing to offer Billiat another chance

17 mins ago | 17 Views

Econet calls for balanced regulation

35 mins ago | 28 Views

Energy firm applies for power retail supply licence in Zimbabwe

36 mins ago | 41 Views

Bread shoots to US$1,30 in Zimbabwe

46 mins ago | 85 Views

Graves collapse at Marondera's elite cemetery

46 mins ago | 40 Views

Robbers kill black farmer, rape two relatives

47 mins ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe's longest electoral season

47 mins ago | 35 Views

'Violence deters youths from politics'

48 mins ago | 9 Views

Cholera outbreak hits Hwange

48 mins ago | 13 Views

Former MDC senator recounts Gukurahundi disappearances

48 mins ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwean businesswoman dragged to court over US$2 400 debt

49 mins ago | 35 Views

Zanu-PF candidate for Pelandaba-Tshabalala grilled

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Residents calls for speed rehabilitation of Iminyela ablution facility

4 hrs ago | 120 Views

Kasukuwere mocks Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 2003 Views

Chamisa says the unresolved disputed 2023 general elections have to be addressed

6 hrs ago | 775 Views

Zanu-PF candidate to ride on CCC crisis to win seat

6 hrs ago | 487 Views

Zimbabwe's civil servants' US$300 addition 'unfairly' deducted

6 hrs ago | 683 Views

CCC's Ostallos Siziva put on tight spot by Pelandaba-Tshabalala residents

6 hrs ago | 1246 Views

Chief Nemakonde dies

6 hrs ago | 609 Views

Only 12 registered nightclubs in Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 309 Views

140 boreholes for cholera hotspots

6 hrs ago | 60 Views

Insiza joint venture farmers table proposal to build dam

6 hrs ago | 84 Views

No additional tollgates on Zimbabwe's premium roads

6 hrs ago | 149 Views

10% tollgate resident discounts gazetted

6 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zimbabwe's political parties funds take centre stage

6 hrs ago | 196 Views

Biti's assault trial finally comes to an end

6 hrs ago | 321 Views

Mushekwi donates US$25k boots to CAPS Utd

6 hrs ago | 154 Views

Try Ncube charms Bosso bosses

6 hrs ago | 149 Views

Chegutu Pirates need help

6 hrs ago | 68 Views

Mutare Airport to be relocated

6 hrs ago | 203 Views

Zanu-PF confident of winning Gift Siziva's Pelandaba-Tshabalala seat

6 hrs ago | 65 Views

Man kills cousin in mining dispute

6 hrs ago | 135 Views

'Cannot blame CCC for rigged elections.' But they're, if answer real life questions and not wanted to be asked

14 hrs ago | 338 Views

Exciting changes for ZimAchievers UK edition, as new partnership is announced

16 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zinara clarifies motorists' queries on tollgates

17 hrs ago | 642 Views

Western modernization was fraught with sanguineous crimes

19 hrs ago | 221 Views

Chamisa opens up on CCC future

19 hrs ago | 3096 Views

Zimbabwe national wanted in connection with SA murder

20 hrs ago | 815 Views

Police warn errant public transporters and textbook pirates

21 Jan 2024 at 10:22hrs | 687 Views

Teacher killed, face skinned, eyes and ears cut off

21 Jan 2024 at 10:20hrs | 1705 Views

Zimbabwe probes extra-judicial rendition of truck driver to Zambia

21 Jan 2024 at 10:13hrs | 848 Views

SA govt called to stop exploitation of Zimbabwe domestic workers

21 Jan 2024 at 09:01hrs | 763 Views

Zimbabweans must hold the Judiciary and ZEC accountable for contested elections

21 Jan 2024 at 08:34hrs | 405 Views

Vandalised sporting facilities rile Bulawayo residents

21 Jan 2024 at 08:26hrs | 267 Views