3 dead, 23 injured in head-on collision

News / National

Three people died after a commuter omnibus collided head-on with a Toyota Wish vehicle in Kwekwe along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway.Police confirmed the accident which occurred near the King Solomons Hotel on Friday morning."The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 215-kilometre peg along Harare - Bulawayo Road on 19/01/24 in which three people were killed whilst 23 others were injured when a Nissan Caravan kombi with 18 passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with a Toyota Wish vehicle with eight passengers on board. The bodies of the victims were taken to Kwekwe General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital," said police via their official X handle.