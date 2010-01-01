Zimsec 2023 O' level pass rate is 29.41%

News / National

by Staff reporter

The 2023 Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) Ordinary Level results are out.The results will be available on the Zimsec portal starting at 15:00 hours today.A total of 270 121 candidates sat for the exams in November, a 3.1% drop from the previous year's figures. Zimsec board chairperson Eddy Mwenje said the overall pass rate for 2023 is 29.41%.