Zimsec 2023 O' level pass rate is 29.41%
2 hrs ago | Views
The 2023 Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) Ordinary Level results are out.
The results will be available on the Zimsec portal starting at 15:00 hours today.
A total of 270 121 candidates sat for the exams in November, a 3.1% drop from the previous year's figures. Zimsec board chairperson Eddy Mwenje said the overall pass rate for 2023 is 29.41%.
Source - the standard