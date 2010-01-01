Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimsec 2023 O' level pass rate is 29.41%

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The 2023 Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) Ordinary Level results are out.

The results will be available on the Zimsec portal starting at 15:00 hours today.

A total of 270 121 candidates sat for the exams in November, a 3.1% drop from the previous year's figures. Zimsec board chairperson Eddy Mwenje said the overall pass rate for 2023 is 29.41%.

Source - the standard

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa's strategic ambiguity made CCC vulnerable to political autoimmunity

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Suspected donkey thief tortured to death

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zimbabwe blood stocks deplete

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Chamisa taunts 'sell-outs' within CCC

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

4 detectives in soup after suspect flees

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

Chamisa urges 'reforms' in fight against cholera disaster

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

3 dead, 23 injured in Harare-Bulawayo highway head-on collision

4 hrs ago | 339 Views

Bubi councillor installs street lights to curb muggings

4 hrs ago | 157 Views

Sipho Mazibuko joins Zanu-PF Women's League

4 hrs ago | 218 Views

O Level results out today

4 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Holy Ten diss Winky D, receives fierce backlash

4 hrs ago | 280 Views

Heavy tax chews up Zimbabwe civil servants' US$300 salary

4 hrs ago | 505 Views

New Bosso signing targets trophies

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Gavin Hunt willing to offer Billiat another chance

4 hrs ago | 228 Views

Econet calls for balanced regulation

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Energy firm applies for power retail supply licence in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

Bread shoots to US$1,30 in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 317 Views

Graves collapse at Marondera's elite cemetery

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Robbers kill black farmer, rape two relatives

4 hrs ago | 321 Views

Zimbabwe's longest electoral season

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

'Violence deters youths from politics'

4 hrs ago | 43 Views

Cholera outbreak hits Hwange

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Former MDC senator recounts Gukurahundi disappearances

4 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zimbabwean businesswoman dragged to court over US$2 400 debt

4 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zanu-PF candidate for Pelandaba-Tshabalala grilled

5 hrs ago | 228 Views

Residents calls for speed rehabilitation of Iminyela ablution facility

7 hrs ago | 158 Views

Kasukuwere mocks Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 2623 Views

Chamisa says the unresolved disputed 2023 general elections have to be addressed

10 hrs ago | 959 Views

Zanu-PF candidate to ride on CCC crisis to win seat

10 hrs ago | 513 Views

Zimbabwe's civil servants' US$300 addition 'unfairly' deducted

10 hrs ago | 744 Views

CCC's Ostallos Siziva put on tight spot by Pelandaba-Tshabalala residents

10 hrs ago | 1504 Views

Chief Nemakonde dies

10 hrs ago | 707 Views

Only 12 registered nightclubs in Bulawayo

10 hrs ago | 380 Views

140 boreholes for cholera hotspots

10 hrs ago | 71 Views

Insiza joint venture farmers table proposal to build dam

10 hrs ago | 99 Views

No additional tollgates on Zimbabwe's premium roads

10 hrs ago | 174 Views

10% tollgate resident discounts gazetted

10 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zimbabwe's political parties funds take centre stage

10 hrs ago | 224 Views

Biti's assault trial finally comes to an end

10 hrs ago | 404 Views

Mushekwi donates US$25k boots to CAPS Utd

10 hrs ago | 168 Views

Try Ncube charms Bosso bosses

10 hrs ago | 180 Views

Chegutu Pirates need help

10 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mutare Airport to be relocated

10 hrs ago | 244 Views

Zanu-PF confident of winning Gift Siziva's Pelandaba-Tshabalala seat

10 hrs ago | 70 Views

Man kills cousin in mining dispute

10 hrs ago | 161 Views

'Cannot blame CCC for rigged elections.' But they're, if answer real life questions and not wanted to be asked

17 hrs ago | 367 Views

Exciting changes for ZimAchievers UK edition, as new partnership is announced

19 hrs ago | 214 Views

Zinara clarifies motorists' queries on tollgates

21 hrs ago | 692 Views

Western modernization was fraught with sanguineous crimes

23 hrs ago | 227 Views