4 detectives in soup after suspect flees

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
FOUR police detectives stationed at Beitbridge face disciplinary action after a suspected vehicle smuggler from Malawi escaped under their noses. The District Criminal Investigations Officer for Gwanda responsible for Beitbridge Chief Superintendent Artwell Magamba did not confirm or deny the incident, but referred questions to the Matebeleland South Press and Liaison office where calls went unanswered yesterday.

However, according to well-placed sources, the four are facing internal disciplinary action. It is understood that the suspect was arrested at the border post as one of a number of people who allegedly smuggled a Honda Fit purporting en-route to Malawi.

"The suspect was handed over to the Criminal Investigations Department for further management on 19 January 2024 just before midnight when he escaped," said the source.

As soon as the team arrived at the station they were instructed to attend a scene elsewhere and they left a female officer guarding the suspect together with two other accused. She was reportedly soon engrossed on social media platform TickTok and the suspect took his chance, held his mouth as if wanting to vomit and stealthily left the lady and two other suspects in the charge office.

After realising that the suspect had fled she informed her team which immediately raided a place known to harbour Malawian nationals in Dulibadzimu. As they arrived, the suspect saw their car and melted into the night, and all they were told was that he had disappeared as soon as he had seen them approach the house.

NewsDay understands that the officers will be charged with Contravening Section 20 of the schedule the Police Act for releasing any person in custody without proper authority or by any willful act or negligence.

The accused officers have been named as detective sergeants Gobvu and Shumba and detective constables Ncube and Nyavanhu who all were remanded to February 7 for continuation of their disciplinary hearing.

They have, reportedly, since been released from custody.

Source - the standard
More on: #Police, #Zrp, #Suspect

