Zimbabwe blood stocks deplete

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE National Blood Service Zimbabwe (NBSZ) has called for more blood donations as the national blood stocks run critically low.NBSZ southern region coordinator Sifundo Ngwenya said the blood stocks for Bulawayo and countrywide are currently critically low, while urging citizens to donate more blood.

"Bulawayo and the nation's blood stock is currently critically low, there's a demand for blood due to natural disasters, maternity and accidents," Ngwenya said."People need to motivate each other towards the donation of blood as it's our community and sometimes these victims who would be in need of the blood transfusion are our neighbours or family member."

Ngwenya said they are seeking assistance from stakeholders towards blood donation."We seek assistance from community, churches, stakeholders, schools and colleges to assist in the donation of blood as the blood stock is critically low. We encourage stakeholders such as councillors and Members of Parliament to encourage and motivate members of the public towards blood donations," Ngwenya said.He said anyone from the age of 16 years to 65 years is qualified to donate blood.

NBSZ periodically receives blood donations from State security agents such as police and the army, but mainly from schools, while donations from adults who account the 10% of donors have been low. There are also emerging concerns from blood donors that while they freely donate their blood, NBSZ is charging an arm and leg for the blood to beneficiaries, which is demoralising potential donors.

"The challenge that we have come across is that people don't want to donate blood, especially adults, their participation is low and we encourage them to donate blood," he said."A pint of blood can save three lives and blood is usually needed by pregnant women during delivery, accidents victims and patients requiring surgery," he said.NBSZ has five branches in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Gweru and Mutare.

Source - the standard
