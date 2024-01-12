Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Suspected donkey thief tortured to death

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
CLOSE to 20 residents of Dumba village near Beitbridge allegedly kidnapped and tortured to death a fellow villager accused of stealing a neighbour's donkey.A police report indicated that Austin Sibanda (25) was on January 8 this year clobbered with a hammer, had his privates pinched with a pliers and was whipped with switches inflicting deadly wounds all over his body.

Another villager threw a scorpion into his shirt as part of the torture, Sibanda reportedly told his grandmother Esnath Moyo before he died from the injuries he sustained during his gruesome experience.

The officer commanding Beitbridge Police District Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo confirmed the incident saying Beitbridge Rural Police were working on the case."Yes, it is a Beitbridge Rural Police case," he said without giving further detail.

Sibanda's relatives accused the police of negligence and carelessness after keeping the deceased for two days denying him medical attention. His relatives also asked why police failed to arrest the vigilantes when they brought Sibanda to the police station for allegedly stealing a donkey when it was evident that those seeking his arrest had severally assaulted him.

"Those are questions the family begs for answers. There was no due diligence. On his deathbed Sibanda told his grandmother he was dying for something he never did. He denied until his last breath and named all the people who attacked him. He narrated how he was clobbered with a hammer and pinched on his privates with a pliers," a broken relative Melson Shoko, who called from the United Kingdom, said.

He said another villager threw a scorpion into Sibanda's shirt and it repeatedly stung him."To add salt to injury, and in this case fatal injury, police did not have the presence of mind to take the injured person to hospital, but kept him in cells for two days during which he deteriorated. He could have been saved," Shoko said.

An investigation by NewsDay revealed that no record exists of the deceased's assault though he exhibited injuries resulting from the attack by fellow villagers and yet he was also reportedly taken to court where he was declared unfit for any court process because he could not stand on his own.

"Police handed him over to his family asking them to have him treated before they took him for trial. "He was vomiting blood and screaming that he was losing his breath. Once he asked to have water poured on him which they did. He died a very sad death and no one should ever go through this kind of death. He died at home on Friday January 12, 2024 around 3pm, four days after he was assaulted by the mob," said Shoko who asked why police did not prioritise life.

According to research, a scorpion sting induces a massive release of neurotransmitters, scorpion venom neurotoxins which usually cause sweating, nausea, vomiting, hypersalivation, restlessness, and, in more severe cases, arrhythmia, unconsciousness or heart failure, which may lead to death, which Sibanda may have experienced. After his death police looked for the vigilantes and have since arrested four out of the mob listed by the deceased.

Last week Kudakwashe Masiya (36), Keijiyi Siziba (45) and Pine Mukungulushi (28) of Beitbridge appeared before Resident Magistrate Takudzwa Gwazemba on allegations of murder.

Humbulani Mbedzi also appeared before Gwazemba on a separate day facing the same allegations.The four are from Mushambe village in Dumba and were not asked to plead. They were advised to apply for bail at the High Court. The quartet will appear in court for further remand in two weeks' time.

Source - the standard
More on: #Donley, #Thief, #Dead

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa's strategic ambiguity made CCC vulnerable to political autoimmunity

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zimbabwe blood stocks deplete

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Chamisa taunts 'sell-outs' within CCC

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

4 detectives in soup after suspect flees

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

Zimsec 2023 O' level pass rate is 29.41%

2 hrs ago | 1238 Views

Chamisa urges 'reforms' in fight against cholera disaster

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

3 dead, 23 injured in Harare-Bulawayo highway head-on collision

4 hrs ago | 338 Views

Bubi councillor installs street lights to curb muggings

4 hrs ago | 157 Views

Sipho Mazibuko joins Zanu-PF Women's League

4 hrs ago | 218 Views

O Level results out today

4 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Holy Ten diss Winky D, receives fierce backlash

4 hrs ago | 279 Views

Heavy tax chews up Zimbabwe civil servants' US$300 salary

4 hrs ago | 505 Views

New Bosso signing targets trophies

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Gavin Hunt willing to offer Billiat another chance

4 hrs ago | 228 Views

Econet calls for balanced regulation

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Energy firm applies for power retail supply licence in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

Bread shoots to US$1,30 in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 317 Views

Graves collapse at Marondera's elite cemetery

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Robbers kill black farmer, rape two relatives

4 hrs ago | 321 Views

Zimbabwe's longest electoral season

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

'Violence deters youths from politics'

4 hrs ago | 43 Views

Cholera outbreak hits Hwange

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Former MDC senator recounts Gukurahundi disappearances

4 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zimbabwean businesswoman dragged to court over US$2 400 debt

4 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zanu-PF candidate for Pelandaba-Tshabalala grilled

5 hrs ago | 228 Views

Residents calls for speed rehabilitation of Iminyela ablution facility

7 hrs ago | 158 Views

Kasukuwere mocks Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 2623 Views

Chamisa says the unresolved disputed 2023 general elections have to be addressed

10 hrs ago | 959 Views

Zanu-PF candidate to ride on CCC crisis to win seat

10 hrs ago | 513 Views

Zimbabwe's civil servants' US$300 addition 'unfairly' deducted

10 hrs ago | 744 Views

CCC's Ostallos Siziva put on tight spot by Pelandaba-Tshabalala residents

10 hrs ago | 1504 Views

Chief Nemakonde dies

10 hrs ago | 707 Views

Only 12 registered nightclubs in Bulawayo

10 hrs ago | 380 Views

140 boreholes for cholera hotspots

10 hrs ago | 71 Views

Insiza joint venture farmers table proposal to build dam

10 hrs ago | 99 Views

No additional tollgates on Zimbabwe's premium roads

10 hrs ago | 174 Views

10% tollgate resident discounts gazetted

10 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zimbabwe's political parties funds take centre stage

10 hrs ago | 224 Views

Biti's assault trial finally comes to an end

10 hrs ago | 404 Views

Mushekwi donates US$25k boots to CAPS Utd

10 hrs ago | 168 Views

Try Ncube charms Bosso bosses

10 hrs ago | 180 Views

Chegutu Pirates need help

10 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mutare Airport to be relocated

10 hrs ago | 244 Views

Zanu-PF confident of winning Gift Siziva's Pelandaba-Tshabalala seat

10 hrs ago | 70 Views

Man kills cousin in mining dispute

10 hrs ago | 161 Views

'Cannot blame CCC for rigged elections.' But they're, if answer real life questions and not wanted to be asked

17 hrs ago | 367 Views

Exciting changes for ZimAchievers UK edition, as new partnership is announced

19 hrs ago | 214 Views

Zinara clarifies motorists' queries on tollgates

21 hrs ago | 692 Views

Western modernization was fraught with sanguineous crimes

23 hrs ago | 227 Views