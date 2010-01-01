Latest News Editor's Choice


Guruve fisherman drowns

by Simbarashe Sithole
A 55-YEAR-OLD Guruve fisherman drowned on Thursday after an inflated vehicle tyre he was using burst.

Dinhidza Murombo drowned while his uncle Daniel Makina managed to swim to safety at Karoi farm in Guruve.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson confirmed the death of Murombo.

"I can confirm a sudden death case in Guruve where a fisherman drowned after an inflated vehicle tyre they were using with his uncle burst," Mundembe said.

The police warned people to desist from playing near water bodies.

"We are warning people not to play near water bodies of they want to fish they should do so in boats or outside the water," Mundembe said.

