Juvenile sexually exploited for US$1

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A 20-YEAR-OLD Harare woman has been arrested for allegedly luring a minor for the purpose of unlawful sexual conduct after she ran away from home.Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje remanded Vimbai Kaseke in custody to January 24 after she appeared in court accused of luring a minor for the purpose of unlawful sexual conduct.

The 13-year-old minor had run away from the Makomo area in Epworth, Harare.Prosecutor Anesu Chirenje alleged that on January 7 this year, the minor was sent at around 6pm by her mother to buy vegetables, and returned after 8pm.The mother disciplined the minor before she ran away from home.

Efforts to locate her were futile, leading the mother to file a missing person report.Chirenje alleged that Kaseke took advantage of the minor's situation and convinced her to live with her.

The court heard that Kaseke told the minor that she would stay at her house, and would get US$1 for every sexual encounter with a man.On same night, Kaseke took the minor to a night club, where she paid US$0,50 to a security guard at the gate and asked the minor to stay behind.

Kaseke allegedly returned with a certain man who went with the minor in a toilet and had sex once without her consent.On January 9 this year, Kaseke took the minor to the same night club, where she brought two men to have sex with her.The first man took the minor to the gate and raped her once before the other man also forced himself on her.

Kaseke was allegedly paid US$5 by the men each time they had sex with the minor.The court heard that Kaseke took the minor to the club on several occasions and subjected her to sexual exploitation to her (Kaseke's) benefit.She was arrested after the minor was identified by a sex worker who was aware that the minor was missing.

In a related matter, two women appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo for facilitating prostitution.Zvichapera Chipunza (45) and Darlington Mubvumbi (37) were released after paying US$100 each  bail.

The duo, who was being represented by Kudakwashe Munyoro, was advised to return to court on February 23 for routine remand.

Prosecutor Zebidiah Bofu said Chipunza and Mubvumbi, who are security guards at the night club, were facilitating accommodation for a minor for unlawful sexual conduct.Bofu said during the period between January 9 and 16 this year, the duo facilitated a place for the purpose of prostitution to a juvenile and got US$0,50 for the service.

Source - newsday
