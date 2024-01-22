Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

All in place for February 3 by-elections

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has said everything is now in place for the February 3 by-elections after the High Court upheld a challenge by the CCC secretary-general, Mr Sengezo Tshabangu to bar 23 recalled National Assembly and local authorities' candidates from participating in the polls.

ZEC began printing of ballots on Saturday, while training of officials to run the elections is currently underway.

At least 230 000 ballot papers for the National Assembly elections will be printed and 144 000 will be printed for the local authorities' polls.

ZEC will also establish 552 polling stations.

The electoral body also revealed that the decrease in the number of candidates on the ballot papers will result in a reduced cost to the initially budgeted figure of US$6 million.

ZEC vice chairperson Ambassador Rodney Kiwa yesterday told The Herald that following the settling of legal matters that were before the courts, everything was now set for the seamless conduction of the by-elections.

"We are good to go now. Everything that we have on our by-elections roadmap is on course now.

"We were anxious about the court challenges and that has been decided so we are now good to go and we had not started the ballot printing because of the court cases but printing started yesterday.

"We had budgeted for plus or minus US$6 million, but now that there will be less people on the ballot papers, I think the budget will also go down.

"Yes, our constituency election officers, ward election officers, election agents and everyone else underwent a training programme for the election to make sure that everyone is clear of what is expected of them on election day.

"We have 552 polling stations, election material and equipment is in place and we are printing 230 400 ballot papers for National Assembly then 144 000 for local authorities and this will be done by the printing and minting company of Zimbabwe," he said.

ZEC, Ambassador Kiwa said, was appealing to registered voters, where elections will be held, to exercise their constitutional right to vote and shun apathy.

He said it was important for people to choose their preferred leaders as they were responsible for the fulfilment of their aspirations.

"Everything is now in place, like I said earlier the only thing that was keeping us anxious was the court decision, but now that has been decided and finalised so we are good to go.

"We just want to appeal to people to be peaceful and turnout for the elections, please exercise your right it's important and it's an opportunity to decide your leadership.

"So, we expect people to exercise their constitutional right, we encourage and it's really part of our voter education."

Those barred from contesting in the polls under the CCC banner include, former deputy spokesperson, Gift Ostallos Siziba who was legislator for Pelandaba-Tshabalala, former leader of the opposition in Parliament Amos Chibaya who was Mkoba North Member of Parliament and Stephen Chagwiza who was representing Goromonzi South.

Former Harare Mayor Ian Makone who was Councillor for Ward 18 is also among the 20 councillors to be expunged from the ballot papers.

The 23 had successfully filed their nomination papers last month as CCC candidates despite their recalls after they ceased to be members of the opposition party.

Mr Tshabangu then challenged their nomination at the High Court, resulting in the ruling by Justice Pisirayi Kwenda removing the 23 from the ballot papers.

They had defiantly filed their nomination papers under the CCC which had recalled them in the first place, defying an earlier order by the High Court that prohibited recalled MPs from running for office in by-elections under the opposition party's banner.

"Three candidates were disqualified in the National Assembly in Pelanda, Goromonzi South and Mkoba North.

"Then in local authorities 20 candidates were disqualified this follows the court decision," said Ambassador Kiwa.

He said accreditation of observers was also now open.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Elections, #CCC, #Zanu-PF

Comments

Woodville virgin plot for sale


Must Read

Chamisa says over 300 Zimbabweans have died of cholera

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

ZESA Holdings sued US$36,000 for breaching contract

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zanu-PF's aspiring MP told to stop promising heaven on earth after failing for 44 years

2 hrs ago | 420 Views

China-Zimbabwe trade surges by 29.9% in 2023

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

5-man armed robbery gang appears in court

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

Zimbabwe govt invites applications for Presidential Scholarships

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Bulawayo city centre dumpsite worsens chaos, decay

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

O level candidates have only 5 days to access results online

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns schools withholding results

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Form 1 girl passes Cambridge O Level exams

3 hrs ago | 413 Views

Zimbabwe debt clearance talks on despite US disengagement

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Mthuli must resign

9 hrs ago | 590 Views

Juvenile sexually exploited for US$1

10 hrs ago | 387 Views

Vehicles with no valid licences to be denied passage at Zimbabwe toll gates

11 hrs ago | 488 Views

SAPS arrest 4 Zimbabwe men with R313,000 smuggled cigarettes

12 hrs ago | 194 Views

Printing of ballot papers for Feb 3 by-elections underway

12 hrs ago | 94 Views

Chamisa must get it right from word go

12 hrs ago | 558 Views

Guruve fisherman drowns

16 hrs ago | 448 Views

Man in trouble for raping girl 13

16 hrs ago | 550 Views

IOM launches first Global appeal for US$7.9billion

16 hrs ago | 159 Views

Chamisa's strategic ambiguity made CCC vulnerable to political autoimmunity

19 hrs ago | 585 Views

Suspected donkey thief tortured to death

19 hrs ago | 477 Views

Zimbabwe blood stocks deplete

19 hrs ago | 88 Views

Chamisa taunts 'sell-outs' within CCC

19 hrs ago | 1562 Views

4 detectives in soup after suspect flees

19 hrs ago | 994 Views

Zimsec 2023 O' level pass rate is 29.41%

19 hrs ago | 3000 Views

Chamisa urges 'reforms' in fight against cholera disaster

20 hrs ago | 291 Views

3 dead, 23 injured in Harare-Bulawayo highway head-on collision

20 hrs ago | 583 Views

Bubi councillor installs street lights to curb muggings

21 hrs ago | 247 Views

Sipho Mazibuko joins Zanu-PF Women's League

21 hrs ago | 413 Views

O Level results out today

21 hrs ago | 2435 Views

Holy Ten diss Winky D, receives fierce backlash

21 hrs ago | 522 Views

Heavy tax chews up Zimbabwe civil servants' US$300 salary

21 hrs ago | 1029 Views

New Bosso signing targets trophies

21 hrs ago | 139 Views

Gavin Hunt willing to offer Billiat another chance

21 hrs ago | 353 Views

Econet calls for balanced regulation

21 hrs ago | 158 Views

Energy firm applies for power retail supply licence in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 283 Views

Bread shoots to US$1,30 in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 1063 Views

Graves collapse at Marondera's elite cemetery

21 hrs ago | 167 Views

Robbers kill black farmer, rape two relatives

21 hrs ago | 495 Views

Zimbabwe's longest electoral season

21 hrs ago | 225 Views

'Violence deters youths from politics'

21 hrs ago | 59 Views

Cholera outbreak hits Hwange

21 hrs ago | 110 Views

Former MDC senator recounts Gukurahundi disappearances

21 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zimbabwean businesswoman dragged to court over US$2 400 debt

21 hrs ago | 369 Views

Zanu-PF candidate for Pelandaba-Tshabalala grilled

22 hrs ago | 326 Views

Residents calls for speed rehabilitation of Iminyela ablution facility

24 hrs ago | 190 Views

Kasukuwere mocks Mnangagwa

22 Jan 2024 at 04:56hrs | 3623 Views

Chamisa says the unresolved disputed 2023 general elections have to be addressed

22 Jan 2024 at 04:55hrs | 1079 Views