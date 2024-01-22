Latest News Editor's Choice


O level candidates have only 5 days to access results online

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
THE Zimbabwe School Examinations Councils has released the 2023 Ordinary Level results with the pass rate sitting at 29 percent and candidates can start accessing them online today.

The results were released on Monday afternoon.

Zimsec board chairperson Professor Eddie Mwenje announced the 2023 O' Level results saying they will be accessible on the examination's body's online platform until Friday.

‘The 2023 November Ordinary Level examination results will be available online today, 22 January 2024 from 1500hrs. Candidates' results will be accessible to all candidates and authorised personnel online through the ZIMSEC portal accessed through the ZIMSEC Website www.zimsec.co.zw," said Prof Mwenje.

"Candidates are advised to click on their respective region where they will be redirected to the portal on which they can access their results. Please take note that this portal will be open for 5 days only."

He said heads of examination centres could start accessing the results from Zimsec Regional Offices effectively from today, Monday, 22 January 2024.

Source - The Chronicle

