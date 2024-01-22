Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe govt invites applications for Presidential Scholarships

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has invited disadvantaged but academically gifted university students to apply for the Presidential scholarships for undergraduate and post-graduate programmes amid calls for learners from Matebeleland region to capitalise on the opportunity.

Hundreds of less privileged students have over the years benefitted from the programme, which has taken them to study in foreign universities.

In a statement yesterday the Government said qualifying aspiring students at both undergraduate and post graduate level should apply before the end of this month.

Applicants should have obtained 10 points at Advanced Level for the disciplines they want to undertake.

However, students who want to take up science-related courses at undergraduate level should have obtained A and B in their Advanced level classes.

Those intending to enrol for post graduate programmes should have Upper-Second Class Degree classification in their programmes.

Programmes on offer are in the Faculties of Engineering, Health Science, Science and Technology, Agricultural Sciences, Management Sciences, Sports and Social and Human Sciences at both undergraduate and postgraduate level.

Chief director in charge of Presidential and National Scholarships, Dr Wadzanai Kachere, said the Government is targeting disadvantaged but gifted learners for the scholarships.

"The Presidential and National Scholarships Department in the Office of the President invites applicants to register with the Department for Scholarship Nomination for the 2024/2025 academic year.

"The registration process targets able but disadvantaged and academically gifted qualifying students mainly from rural areas of the country's 10 provinces, intending to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate studies at foreign universities," she said.

Dr Kachere said applicants should submit their papers to the offices of Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution within provinces. Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Judith Ncube, said the academically gifted students in Matebeleland region and across the country should take advantage of the opportunity that has been availed.

"The call for applications has been made open and I want to encourage those who qualify to ensure that they submit their applications so that they benefit from this opportunity," she said.

"The details of how they should apply have been publicized in the media, they should use that information and apply for the scholarships in the field of their choice. So many programmes are on offer."

The minister said the scholarship programme was a fulfilment of the President's call that no one should be left behind in provision of equal opportunities.

"The President is on record saying no place and no one should be left behind. The scholarships are an opportunity of not leaving anyone behind as far as access to higher education is concerned," said Ncube.

Dr Kachere said masters' programme applicants should be below 35 years of age while PHD applicants should be below 40 years by the end January next year.

She said applicants should be in possession of a valid passport or proof of application, write an application letter, as well as writing a motivational letter as part of the requirements.

She said applicants should also reference two letters from different persons or institutions and certified copies of A'Level and O'Level results slips or certificates.

Dr Kachere said post-graduate applicants should submit certified copies of transcripts of their universities. Applicants are also required to produce certified copies of their birth certificates and IDs.

Dr Kachere said they should also produce a CV showing the district of origin as shown by the birth certificate and ID and three functioning phone or cellphone contacts.


Source - The Chronicle

