China-Zimbabwe trade surges by 29.9% in 2023

Trade between China and Zimbabwe hit a record high of 3.12 billion U.S. dollars in 2023, reflecting a 29.9 percent increase from the previous year, the Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe said Monday."Zimbabwe exported 1.71 billion dollars to China and imported 1.41 billion dollars from China, resulting in a trade surplus of 307 million dollars for Zimbabwe," the embassy posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.Trade between China and Zimbabwe has experienced positive growth in recent years, primarily driven by minerals and tobacco exports to China.Last year, Zimbabwe's agricultural exports to China received a significant boost when the southern African country marked its first citrus exports to China, diversifying and expanding its agricultural exports to the Asian country.