Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

China-Zimbabwe trade surges by 29.9% in 2023

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Trade between China and Zimbabwe hit a record high of 3.12 billion U.S. dollars in 2023, reflecting a 29.9 percent increase from the previous year, the Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe said Monday.

"Zimbabwe exported 1.71 billion dollars to China and imported 1.41 billion dollars from China, resulting in a trade surplus of 307 million dollars for Zimbabwe," the embassy posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Trade between China and Zimbabwe has experienced positive growth in recent years, primarily driven by minerals and tobacco exports to China.

Last year, Zimbabwe's agricultural exports to China received a significant boost when the southern African country marked its first citrus exports to China, diversifying and expanding its agricultural exports to the Asian country.

Source - Xinhua
More on: #China, #Zimbabwe, #Trade

Comments

Woodville virgin plot for sale


Must Read

Chamisa says over 300 Zimbabweans have died of cholera

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

ZESA Holdings sued US$36,000 for breaching contract

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zanu-PF's aspiring MP told to stop promising heaven on earth after failing for 44 years

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

5-man armed robbery gang appears in court

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zimbabwe govt invites applications for Presidential Scholarships

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Bulawayo city centre dumpsite worsens chaos, decay

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

O level candidates have only 5 days to access results online

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

All in place for February 3 by-elections

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns schools withholding results

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Form 1 girl passes Cambridge O Level exams

2 hrs ago | 341 Views

Zimbabwe debt clearance talks on despite US disengagement

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Mthuli must resign

8 hrs ago | 558 Views

Juvenile sexually exploited for US$1

10 hrs ago | 365 Views

Vehicles with no valid licences to be denied passage at Zimbabwe toll gates

10 hrs ago | 451 Views

SAPS arrest 4 Zimbabwe men with R313,000 smuggled cigarettes

12 hrs ago | 189 Views

Printing of ballot papers for Feb 3 by-elections underway

12 hrs ago | 93 Views

Chamisa must get it right from word go

12 hrs ago | 543 Views

Guruve fisherman drowns

15 hrs ago | 442 Views

Man in trouble for raping girl 13

15 hrs ago | 541 Views

IOM launches first Global appeal for US$7.9billion

16 hrs ago | 157 Views

Chamisa's strategic ambiguity made CCC vulnerable to political autoimmunity

18 hrs ago | 577 Views

Suspected donkey thief tortured to death

18 hrs ago | 471 Views

Zimbabwe blood stocks deplete

18 hrs ago | 86 Views

Chamisa taunts 'sell-outs' within CCC

18 hrs ago | 1531 Views

4 detectives in soup after suspect flees

18 hrs ago | 969 Views

Zimsec 2023 O' level pass rate is 29.41%

18 hrs ago | 2983 Views

Chamisa urges 'reforms' in fight against cholera disaster

20 hrs ago | 287 Views

3 dead, 23 injured in Harare-Bulawayo highway head-on collision

20 hrs ago | 580 Views

Bubi councillor installs street lights to curb muggings

20 hrs ago | 247 Views

Sipho Mazibuko joins Zanu-PF Women's League

20 hrs ago | 410 Views

O Level results out today

20 hrs ago | 2428 Views

Holy Ten diss Winky D, receives fierce backlash

20 hrs ago | 516 Views

Heavy tax chews up Zimbabwe civil servants' US$300 salary

20 hrs ago | 1023 Views

New Bosso signing targets trophies

20 hrs ago | 139 Views

Gavin Hunt willing to offer Billiat another chance

20 hrs ago | 350 Views

Econet calls for balanced regulation

21 hrs ago | 158 Views

Energy firm applies for power retail supply licence in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 281 Views

Bread shoots to US$1,30 in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 1042 Views

Graves collapse at Marondera's elite cemetery

21 hrs ago | 166 Views

Robbers kill black farmer, rape two relatives

21 hrs ago | 491 Views

Zimbabwe's longest electoral season

21 hrs ago | 220 Views

'Violence deters youths from politics'

21 hrs ago | 58 Views

Cholera outbreak hits Hwange

21 hrs ago | 110 Views

Former MDC senator recounts Gukurahundi disappearances

21 hrs ago | 251 Views

Zimbabwean businesswoman dragged to court over US$2 400 debt

21 hrs ago | 364 Views

Zanu-PF candidate for Pelandaba-Tshabalala grilled

21 hrs ago | 322 Views

Residents calls for speed rehabilitation of Iminyela ablution facility

24 hrs ago | 190 Views

Kasukuwere mocks Mnangagwa

22 Jan 2024 at 04:56hrs | 3603 Views

Chamisa says the unresolved disputed 2023 general elections have to be addressed

22 Jan 2024 at 04:55hrs | 1077 Views