Zanu-PF's aspiring MP told to stop promising heaven on earth after failing for 44 years

News / National

by Staff reporter

Residents of the Pelandaba - Tshabalala Constituency have emphatically conveyed to Zanu-PF candidate Joseph Tshuma that making promises holds no sway with them, as they have grown weary of the party's unfulfilled pledges over its 44-year governance.Tshuma aims to capitalize on the withdrawal of the initial winner, Gift Siziba, by the self-styled Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Secretary General, Sengezo Tshabangu. Siziba secured the seat with a margin of over 4,000 votes in August of the previous year, defeating Tshuma's party representative, Cecilia Verenga. However, recent developments within the opposition led to Tshabangu withdrawing Siziba from Parliament due to a High Court ruling prohibiting him and other recalled CCC Members of Parliament from contesting under the party name.In addressing Tshuma, an elderly former ZPRA cadre, known as Mzizi from Nkayi, questioned what Zanu-PF had to offer after failing to provide any meaningful developments since the country gained independence in 1980.Mzizi emotionally analyzed the situation in Bulawayo, citing the closure of industries, the prevalence of alcohol abuse among the youth, inadequate infrastructure, and the overall ineffectiveness of Zanu-PF legislators in addressing underdevelopment.Since the 1980s, Bulawayo has witnessed the decline of its once-thriving industries, with major corporations either relocating or shutting down, such as Dunlop's continuous operation. Mzizi expressed frustration over unemployment among the youth and the negative impact of alcohol consumption, attributing these issues to Zanu-PF's policies and the granting of licenses to liquor stores.He criticized Zanu-PF MPs along Nkayi Road for their perceived inaction and questioned Tshuma on what concrete steps he would take to address the challenges faced by the residents.Mzizi emphasized the failure of politicians like Sithembiso Nyoni, Stars Mathe, and others in Lupane and Nyamandlovu, urging a change for a better future. He accused politicians of exploiting the populace while their own children enjoyed privileges abroad, emphasizing the need for a fresh approach to governance.Drawing attention to the deteriorating state of the Bulawayo - Victoria Falls highway, Mzizi urged Tshuma to prioritize infrastructure development as a testament to his commitment. He lamented the overall underdevelopment of Matebeleland and criticized the government for neglecting regions like Kwekwe, Kadoma, and Marange, despite their significant contributions to national revenue.Mzizi concluded by accusing the ruling party of heavy taxation, mismanagement of funds meant for local councils, and ultimately, a 44-year track record of failure. Expressing deep concern for the well-being of the youth, he underscored the urgency of addressing these issues and urged a departure from the current political status quo.