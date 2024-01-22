Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa says over 300 Zimbabweans have died of cholera

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Following reports of over 300 reported cholera-related deaths, Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC), has urged the government to prioritize the establishment of well-equipped treatment units at the outbreak's epicenters.

Zimbabwe is currently facing its most severe cholera crisis since 2008, when a nationwide outbreak claimed 4,000 lives, prompting the government to declare a "national emergency." Cholera remains a recurring issue in neighboring southern African countries, including Malawi, South Africa, and Mozambique.

Suspected and confirmed cases have been identified in all 10 provinces and 41 out of 62 districts, with particularly alarming spikes in the south-eastern provinces of Masvingo, Harare, Manicaland, and Mashonaland West.

Chamisa emphasized the urgency of providing swift and efficient care to contain the spread of the medieval disease, calling for the establishment of well-equipped cholera treatment centers, especially in the outbreak's epicenters.

Expressing deep concern over the reported 16,000 infections and a death toll exceeding 300, Chamisa stressed the importance of supporting frontline staff and providing them with the necessary resources to effectively treat cholera cases.

Highlighting clean water as a basic human and constitutional right, Chamisa called for concentrated efforts to supply safe drinking water to citizens, considering it a fundamental measure in preventing the further escalation of the cholera outbreak.

Chamisa underscored the significance of information dissemination, urging regular updates on the country's cholera status and public health response to empower citizens with knowledge for necessary precautions. He called on the Ministries of Health and Information to act swiftly in accordance with constitutional provisions.

Acknowledging the governance crisis in Zimbabwe as an impediment to effective cholera response, Chamisa emphasized the need for immediate reforms to alleviate the suffering of the people and the broader region.

He appealed to international partners for continued support, emphasizing collaboration as key to addressing the crisis. In this critical moment, Chamisa called for unity and collective action to institute immediate and effective measures to address the humanitarian crisis and ensure the well-being of the population.

Source - newzimbabwe
