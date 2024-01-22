Maid finds employer's son dead in bedroom

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 37-YEAR-OLD Bindura maid got the shock of her life after she discovered a dead body in one of the rooms she wanted to clean in Bindura on Saturday.

Cynthia Tambudzai was shocked to discover the body of Dexter Emmanuel Mushoriwa hanging from the roof trusses after he committed suicide by hanging.The maid who came at her employer's house around 10 discovered the corpse when she wanted to clean his room.Mashonaland Central province police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.Mundembe said investigations are still ongoing since no one knows the cause of Mushoriwa's death."Investigations are still underway as we are not aware of the cause of Mushoriwa's death," he said.