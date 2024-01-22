CCC dismisses ZEC's declaration on 03 February by-elections

News / National

by Staff reporter

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has dismissed the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission's (ZEC) move to declare five ZANU PF candidates duly elected as members of the local authorities ahead of the 03 February 2024 by-elections.ZEC made the declaration following the 19 January 2024 High Court order that nullified the nomination of the CCC candidates to contest the wards.The wards are as follows: Chiredzi Town Council's Wards 6 and 7, Harare Municipality's Wards 5 and 18, and Manyame RDC Ward 7.In a statement, CCC national spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi said ZEC rushed its decision as the stipulated timeline for the party to lodge its appeal with the Supreme Court has not yet lapsed. Said Mkwananzi:"Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) wishes to inform members of the public that the statement by the Zimbabwe Election Commission (ZEC) alleging that our candidates have been barred and therefore ZANU PF candidates have been duly elected following the High Court ruling of the 19th of January 2024 is false, inaccurate, misleading and premature."We are still well within the stipulated timeline to lodge our appeal with the Supreme Court as provided for by the law."We are going to lodge the appeal within the stipulated timeframe and our candidates, voters, supporters and members of the public are advised to forge on with their campaigns and preparations as planned and scheduled."We urge the Zimbabwe Election Commission to endeavour to acquit itself with the highest level of professionalism, independence and objectivity."We do not expect the electoral management body to recklessly jump the gun in matters of such national significance as this further diminishes ZEC's already questioned standing as credible arbiter in national electoral contestations-a point already belaboured by the opposition, civil society and all electoral observer missions that participated in the disputed August 23, 2023, general elections."