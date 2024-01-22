Advertising, distributing and using Starlink internet is illegal in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has warned individuals and companies who are caught distributing and advertising Starlink Internet Services' gadgets that they will be arrested.Some are advertising Starlink Internet Services kits, especially on social media platforms like Facebook yet the service provider has not been licenced in the country.Many have already installed the gadgets and these risk being arrested.An unnamed official from POTRAZ told H-Metro that raids will be done soon to deal with those breaking the law. Said the official:"It's not allowed to sell or use Starlink in Zimbabwe and police will be mounting raids and arrests soon."All those advertising the gadgets are putting themselves at risk and they stand warned to stop selling and using them."We are seeing it and there is a need for proper processes. We will be mounting raids with the police in Harare soon."The use of unlicensed telecommunication is not allowed. The service should wait for approval, the telecommunications process states that they must not interfere with other services."Their approval is very necessary so that we make sure there is no interference of frequencies."Starlink is still in the process of applying for a license, they are not yet licensed."So far two people have been arrested in Vic Falls and Bulawayo and their cases are before the courts.Developed by Elon Musk's space exploration company SpaceX, Starlink is a satellite internet network that provides high-speed broadband internet services.