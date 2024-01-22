Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Advertising, distributing and using Starlink internet is illegal in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
48 mins ago | Views
The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has warned individuals and companies who are caught distributing and advertising Starlink Internet Services' gadgets that they will be arrested.

Some are advertising Starlink Internet Services kits, especially on social media platforms like Facebook yet the service provider has not been licenced in the country.

Many have already installed the gadgets and these risk being arrested.

An unnamed official from POTRAZ told H-Metro that raids will be done soon to deal with those breaking the law. Said the official:

"It's not allowed to sell or use Starlink in Zimbabwe and police will be mounting raids and arrests soon.

"All those advertising the gadgets are putting themselves at risk and they stand warned to stop selling and using them.

"We are seeing it and there is a need for proper processes. We will be mounting raids with the police in Harare soon.

"The use of unlicensed telecommunication is not allowed. The service should wait for approval, the telecommunications process states that they must not interfere with other services.

"Their approval is very necessary so that we make sure there is no interference of frequencies.

"Starlink is still in the process of applying for a license, they are not yet licensed.

"So far two people have been arrested in Vic Falls and Bulawayo and their cases are before the courts.

Developed by Elon Musk's space exploration company SpaceX, Starlink is a satellite internet network that provides high-speed broadband internet services.

Source - pindula

Comments

Woodville virgin plot for sale


Must Read

Chamisa pushes for talks with Mnangagwa

33 mins ago | 35 Views

CCC dismisses ZEC's declaration on 03 February by-elections

48 mins ago | 27 Views

War vet tears into CCC interim secretary-general

55 mins ago | 144 Views

Zanu-PF wins five council wards after CCC fails to field candidates

58 mins ago | 40 Views

Machete-wielding robbers jailed

4 hrs ago | 175 Views

Man threatens to axe sister over land

4 hrs ago | 186 Views

Mat North police arrest attempted murder suspect

13 hrs ago | 843 Views

Maid finds employer's son dead in bedroom

13 hrs ago | 2863 Views

Chamisa says over 300 Zimbabweans have died of cholera

15 hrs ago | 635 Views

ZESA Holdings sued US$36,000 for breaching contract

15 hrs ago | 628 Views

Zanu-PF's aspiring MP told to stop promising heaven on earth after failing for 44 years

15 hrs ago | 1615 Views

China-Zimbabwe trade surges by 29.9% in 2023

16 hrs ago | 172 Views

5-man armed robbery gang appears in court

16 hrs ago | 662 Views

Zimbabwe govt invites applications for Presidential Scholarships

16 hrs ago | 526 Views

Bulawayo city centre dumpsite worsens chaos, decay

16 hrs ago | 419 Views

O level candidates have only 5 days to access results online

16 hrs ago | 370 Views

All in place for February 3 by-elections

16 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns schools withholding results

16 hrs ago | 219 Views

Form 1 girl passes Cambridge O Level exams

16 hrs ago | 1775 Views

Zimbabwe debt clearance talks on despite US disengagement

16 hrs ago | 199 Views

Mthuli must resign

22 hrs ago | 1354 Views

Juvenile sexually exploited for US$1

23 hrs ago | 690 Views

Vehicles with no valid licences to be denied passage at Zimbabwe toll gates

24 hrs ago | 1944 Views

SAPS arrest 4 Zimbabwe men with R313,000 smuggled cigarettes

22 Jan 2024 at 19:10hrs | 244 Views

Printing of ballot papers for Feb 3 by-elections underway

22 Jan 2024 at 19:09hrs | 108 Views

Chamisa must get it right from word go

22 Jan 2024 at 18:51hrs | 899 Views

Guruve fisherman drowns

22 Jan 2024 at 15:31hrs | 677 Views

Man in trouble for raping girl 13

22 Jan 2024 at 15:26hrs | 719 Views

IOM launches first Global appeal for US$7.9billion

22 Jan 2024 at 15:19hrs | 181 Views

Chamisa's strategic ambiguity made CCC vulnerable to political autoimmunity

22 Jan 2024 at 12:45hrs | 697 Views

Suspected donkey thief tortured to death

22 Jan 2024 at 12:43hrs | 623 Views

Zimbabwe blood stocks deplete

22 Jan 2024 at 12:42hrs | 105 Views

Chamisa taunts 'sell-outs' within CCC

22 Jan 2024 at 12:40hrs | 1974 Views

4 detectives in soup after suspect flees

22 Jan 2024 at 12:34hrs | 1164 Views

Zimsec 2023 O' level pass rate is 29.41%

22 Jan 2024 at 12:33hrs | 3369 Views

Chamisa urges 'reforms' in fight against cholera disaster

22 Jan 2024 at 11:04hrs | 342 Views

3 dead, 23 injured in Harare-Bulawayo highway head-on collision

22 Jan 2024 at 10:48hrs | 658 Views

Bubi councillor installs street lights to curb muggings

22 Jan 2024 at 10:47hrs | 276 Views

Sipho Mazibuko joins Zanu-PF Women's League

22 Jan 2024 at 10:46hrs | 481 Views

O Level results out today

22 Jan 2024 at 10:45hrs | 2573 Views

Holy Ten diss Winky D, receives fierce backlash

22 Jan 2024 at 10:41hrs | 639 Views

Heavy tax chews up Zimbabwe civil servants' US$300 salary

22 Jan 2024 at 10:38hrs | 1242 Views

New Bosso signing targets trophies

22 Jan 2024 at 10:32hrs | 163 Views

Gavin Hunt willing to offer Billiat another chance

22 Jan 2024 at 10:31hrs | 398 Views

Econet calls for balanced regulation

22 Jan 2024 at 10:13hrs | 169 Views

Energy firm applies for power retail supply licence in Zimbabwe

22 Jan 2024 at 10:11hrs | 319 Views

Bread shoots to US$1,30 in Zimbabwe

22 Jan 2024 at 10:02hrs | 1687 Views

Graves collapse at Marondera's elite cemetery

22 Jan 2024 at 10:01hrs | 233 Views

Robbers kill black farmer, rape two relatives

22 Jan 2024 at 10:01hrs | 593 Views