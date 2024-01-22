Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa pushes for talks with Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
23 secs ago
 CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) leader, Nelson Chamisa, claimed yesterday that Zanu-PF hardliners were blocking him from engaging in talks with President Emmerson Mnangagwa about resolving the country's myriad challenges.

Speaking to Daily News yesterday, Chamisa also stressed that national dialogue was urgently needed to find solutions for the country's decade-long political and economic problems.

This comes after the CCC leader and his close allies have since 2018 been sending mixed signals about national dialogue - vacillating between outright rejection of any engagement with Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF and pushing for bilateral talks between him and the president.

"I have tried every mechanism of engaging with Mnangagwa on several occasions, including writing several letter, but there is no response from them. We will continue to knock."

Source - dailynews

