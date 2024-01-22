Zimbabwean teenager arrested for house break-in in Phoenix

News / National

by Staff reporter

In a recent incident in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal, the swift action of Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) resulted in the arrest of a 19-year-old Zimbabwean national involved in a house break-in. The dedicated patrol officers noticed the suspect emerging from a bush, carrying two pillowcases filled with stolen items.Upon seeing the approaching Reaction Officers, the suspect attempted to retreat back into the bush, but the vigilant RUSA members quickly apprehended him.A subsequent search revealed that the pillowcases contained various stolen items, including pairs of sneakers, outdoor lights, extension cords, a hair straightener, and power tools.In an interview with the teenager, he admitted to burglarizing a residence in the nearby vicinity. Acting on this information, Reaction Officers accompanied the suspect to a specific house on Towerbridge Gardens in Stonebridge, KZN. Neighbors promptly contacted the homeowner, who arrived shortly thereafter.Upon inspection, it was evident that a bedroom window had been left ajar, and all rooms in the house had been ransacked. The owner positively identified the recovered items, including the pillowcases, as his own stolen possessions.The 19-year-old suspect was promptly placed under arrest by Reaction Officers and subsequently handed over to the Phoenix South African Police Service (SAPS) for further legal proceedings.This successful collaboration between vigilant citizens, RUSA, and law enforcement highlights the importance of community involvement in maintaining safety and swiftly responding to criminal activities.