CCC MP's assault trial in false start

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE trial of recalled former CCC MP for Mabvuku-Tafara Constituency Munyaradzi Febion Kufahakutizwi on malicious damage to property and assault failed to kick off yesterday because the witness was unavailable.

Kufahakutizwi allegedly damaged a vehicle in Mabvuku and assaulted a Zanu-PF member at a funeral. Presiding magistrate Mrs Ethel Chichera postponed the matter to March 6.

Kufahakutizwi's lawyer Mr Garikayi Mhishi put the State on notice that failure to summon witnesses on the next date the case should be removed from remand. It is the State's case that on November 21, Mr Patrick Chitemba authorised Pastors in Action 4ED national administration officer Mr Douglas Matadi to use his Toyota Hiace to campaign in the by-elections for the Zanu-PF National Assembly candidate for Mabvuku-Tafara Constituency, Pedzai Sakupwanya.

Mabvuku-Tafara Constituency eventually did not hold by-elections after the High Court barred Kufahakutizwi from contesting since he had been recalled by his party, leaving no other candidate than Sakupwanya who was duly declared elected without a poll.

But on November 21 at around 1pm, while Mr Chitemba and his colleagues were parked at Kamunhu Shopping Centre in Mabvuku, Kufahakutizwi and his accomplices, who are still at large, approached him while driving a yellow and black Toyota Baby Quantum.

They then blocked Mr Chitemba's vehicle, thereafter, four unknown men disembarked from Kufahakutizwi's vehicle and forced open Mr Chitemba's vehicle doors and demanded to see Morgan Mupfurutsa.

Kufahakutizwi, who was allegedly seated at the back of the Toyota Hiace, instructed his accomplices to damage Mr Chitemba's vehicle.

It is alleged Kufahakutizwi said: "Aya maPastors for ED ngavazive zvevhangeri chete, pwanyai mota iyoyo."

Kufahakutizwi's accomplices then hit the vehicle's rear passenger window using wooden sticks, causing it to break and they drove away. The total value of damage inflicted on the vehicle is US$370.

On the charge of assault, the State alleged that on November 18 at around 2pm in Mabvuku, there was a funeral opposite where Mr Michael Nyasulu lived.

There was a huge crowd of mourners who had gathered to attend the funeral and some mourners sat in Mr Nyasulu's garden, causing damage to it.

He then asked the mourners to move away from his garden and an altercation arose.

The court heard Mr Nyasulu then went to a beer hall nearby and when he returned to his house, an unknown person at the funeral noticed that he was wearing a Zanu-PF cap.

Kufahakutizwi then approached Mr Nyasulu and grabbed him by the collar and punched him, claiming he had thrown stones at the mourners.

Mr Nyasulu then ran away and was rescued by his brother Mr William Nyasulu. He then went to ZRP Mabvuku and made a report, leading to Kufahakutizwi's arrest.

Source - The Herald
More on: #CCC, #Court, #Law

