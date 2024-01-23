Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe police warn textbook pirates

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
In a brief but strongly worded statement, Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube, said the law enforcement agents will soon descend on perpetrators without fear or favour.

POLICE in Bulawayo have issued a strong warning against textbook piracy kingpins, and public service vehicle operators mainly intercity buses as well as pirate taxis who continue to violate traffic rules and regulations resulting in chaos and disorder in the city centre.

In a brief but strongly worded statement, Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube, said the law enforcement agents will soon descend on perpetrators without fear or favour.

He was speaking at the patrol vehicle commissioning ceremony for Whitestone and Mqabuko Heights Residents Association Neighbourhood Watch Committee ceremony, which was presided over by the Officer Commanding Bulawayo, Commissioner Wiklef Makamache, on Friday.

Textbook piracy has become big business in the city centre with the Zimbabwe Intellectual Property Office (Zipo) chief registrar, Mr Willie Mushayi, saying this was a well-funded organised criminal operation.

Zipo is a section of the Department of Deeds and Intellectual Property and is administered by the Ministry of Justice Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

It was established in 1897 as the Deeds Office with a secondary function as an intellectual property registry.

Insp Ncube said it was only a matter of time before the pirate kingpins were accounted for as piracy, in whatever form or shape, remains an offence. Last week, police officers were deployed to the city centre where they conducted some raids and arrests of vendors selling pirated books.

"I believe members of the public have realised that police in Bulawayo have been carrying out some raids and have arrested quite a number of people who are selling pirated books," he said.

"We warn those who are into printing books that are having copyright and are protected that as police we are not going to stop until this scourge has been eliminated," said Insp Ncube.

He implored members of the public to buy books from registered shops who will then remit royalties to the authors.

"Our operation is ongoing and we have scored a lot of success in terms of arrests, recovering, impounding or taking into custody the culprits and the books are now being used as exhibits," said Insp Ncube. "The arrested will be appearing in court to face the charges as piracy in any form is an offence so people should take heed of our caution."

Members of the public have, however, blamed the stiff prices of original books as the reason they are resorting to pirated ones whose prices are sometimes even less than half the price of original books.

In some instances, the prices, especially of Advanced Level science textbooks, are higher than the school fees charged by some schools, particularly day schools.

On the increasing cases of traffic rules and regulations violations in the city centre mainly by intercity buses especially those going to Harare and Plumtree, Insp Ncube said the police have noted that with great concern but the long arm of the law will soon be catching up with the offenders.

"We have noted with great concern, the lawlessness that is being done by intercity buses and even local buses in the city centre, we want to warn them that the long arm of the law is catching up with them soon, so people should revert to the designated parking, dropping and loading of passenger bays," said Insp Ncube.

"We don't want people to be caught by surprise but we are giving this warning even to the commuters, they should seriously consider going back to the designated places provided for by the Bulawayo City Council.

"We won't need to explain anything but we are telling them that they should go back to places, which are designated to load, transport, and drop passengers, the Central Business District (CBD) must be cleared immediately, of unnecessary parking and blocking of roads, let those doing this be guided accordingly."

Source - The Herald

Comments

Woodville virgin plot for sale


Must Read

Mafume's Charity Cup to re-open CAF condemned Rufaro Stadium

4 hrs ago | 360 Views

Chamisa's CCC to challenge dismissal of candidates at Supreme Court

4 hrs ago | 525 Views

2 Zimbabweans part of Johannesburg fire victims

4 hrs ago | 379 Views

Mthulisi Ncube set to host Africa's Finance Ministers

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

Dry spell returns to Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 788 Views

Teen found hanging from roof trusses

4 hrs ago | 338 Views

Jabulani Sibanda urges Zimbabweans to shun tribalism

4 hrs ago | 412 Views

Zimbabwe looks for investment spark in EV market

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

Egodini Phase 1A complete, to reopen soon

4 hrs ago | 196 Views

Granny allegedly drowns grandson as cleansing ceremony goes wrong

4 hrs ago | 149 Views

Newly deployed teacher raped on schools' opening day

4 hrs ago | 339 Views

Man slapped with 10 years in jail for stealing NRZ brake blocks

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Fatal stabbing during fight at self-proclaimed prophet's shrine

4 hrs ago | 148 Views

Man torches girlfriend's home, commits suicide

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

More boys dropping out of school in Matebeleland South

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Smart prison for Gwanda

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe, UK enter new trade era

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zanu-PF takes early lead in by-elections

4 hrs ago | 80 Views

Dynamos, CAPS Utd get Rufaro leases

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimsec boss speaks on Cambridge examinations

4 hrs ago | 306 Views

Grains importing Zimbabwe claims to have enough grain until next harvest

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

CCC MP's assault trial in false start

4 hrs ago | 21 Views

Best Defenders of the Modern Football World

12 hrs ago | 181 Views

Trio appears in court for alleged robbery of $1200 from woman

12 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zimbabwean teenager arrested for house break-in in Phoenix

12 hrs ago | 282 Views

London court says former colony Zimbabwe is not immune to English courts

12 hrs ago | 858 Views

Chamisa pushes for talks with Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 1301 Views

Advertising, distributing and using Starlink internet is illegal in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 440 Views

CCC dismisses ZEC's declaration on 03 February by-elections

13 hrs ago | 354 Views

War vet tears into CCC interim secretary-general

13 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Zanu-PF wins five council wards after CCC fails to field candidates

13 hrs ago | 123 Views

Machete-wielding robbers jailed

16 hrs ago | 266 Views

Man threatens to axe sister over land

16 hrs ago | 254 Views

Mat North police arrest attempted murder suspect

23 Jan 2024 at 07:41hrs | 901 Views

Maid finds employer's son dead in bedroom

23 Jan 2024 at 07:33hrs | 3226 Views

Chamisa says over 300 Zimbabweans have died of cholera

23 Jan 2024 at 05:05hrs | 709 Views

ZESA Holdings sued US$36,000 for breaching contract

23 Jan 2024 at 05:04hrs | 658 Views

Zanu-PF's aspiring MP told to stop promising heaven on earth after failing for 44 years

23 Jan 2024 at 04:47hrs | 1695 Views

China-Zimbabwe trade surges by 29.9% in 2023

23 Jan 2024 at 04:45hrs | 182 Views

5-man armed robbery gang appears in court

23 Jan 2024 at 04:39hrs | 717 Views

Zimbabwe govt invites applications for Presidential Scholarships

23 Jan 2024 at 04:38hrs | 601 Views

Bulawayo city centre dumpsite worsens chaos, decay

23 Jan 2024 at 04:38hrs | 454 Views

O level candidates have only 5 days to access results online

23 Jan 2024 at 04:38hrs | 411 Views

All in place for February 3 by-elections

23 Jan 2024 at 04:37hrs | 151 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns schools withholding results

23 Jan 2024 at 04:37hrs | 263 Views

Form 1 girl passes Cambridge O Level exams

23 Jan 2024 at 04:37hrs | 2008 Views

Zimbabwe debt clearance talks on despite US disengagement

23 Jan 2024 at 04:37hrs | 210 Views

Mthuli must resign

22 Jan 2024 at 22:26hrs | 1445 Views

Juvenile sexually exploited for US$1

22 Jan 2024 at 20:47hrs | 732 Views