Man torches girlfriend's home, commits suicide

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A 43-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo's Nkulumane suburb committed suicide after he tried to burn his ex-lover's home following a misunderstanding.

Thabo Dube was found dead in a bushy area in Upper Rangemore. Bulawayo police spokesperson Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

"We confirm a case of sudden death by hanging of Thabo Dube aged 43. Circumstances are that on the 10th of January 2023 Dube violated the terms of a protection order taken against him when he went to the complaint's home and poured petrol in the spare bedroom before setting the house alight," said Insp Ncube.

He said Dube then ran away and the occupants of the house managed to put out the fire.

Dube was  found on the same day hanging from a tree in a bushy area in Upper Rangemore.

"We urge all residents to live in harmony and to not violate their protection order terms as it might lead to prosecution," said Insp Ncube.

The brother to Dube's ex-lover, Mr Ian Mahlasela, said the deceased had been harassing his sister (name withheld) for some time saying she cannot dump him.

He said Dube once stabbed his sister resulting in her being hospitalised and that is when they got the first protection order against him.

"I am not speaking ill against a dead person l hope his family will also give their side of the story but Dube had been problematic to an extent that he came here at home and broke all windows and doors saying he wanted his girlfriend back," said Mr Mahlasela.

"He was serving a community service sentence because of these things."

He said as a family they feared for their sister's security.

Contacted for comment, Dube's family said they were not in good state to speak to the media as they were still grieving their son.

Source - The Chronicle
