Fatal stabbing during fight at self-proclaimed prophet's shrine

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A BOY (16) allegedly fatally stabbed a man who was seeking help from a self-proclaimed prophet in the groin with an Okapi knife.

In a statement on X, police said the incident occurred during a fight that broke out between self-proclaimed prophet Kenneth (22) and Polite Manduku (27) on 17 January 2024.

A dispute arose when Manduku sought services from Mavurukuto in which he refused to address the victim's problem at Velkom Marketplace, Maranda.

The victim died while being transported to the hospital.

"Police in Mwenezi are investigating a case of murder that occurred at Velkom Market Place, Maranda on 17/01/24. A male juvenile (16) stabbed Polite Manduku (27) in the groin with an okapi knife after joining in a fight between Kenneth Mavurukuto (22) and the victim. The victim had requested the services of Kenneth Mavurukuto, who is a self-proclaimed prophet. Kenneth Mavurukuto invited the victim to his shrine and refused to attend his spiritual challenge at the marketplace. This resulted in a dispute which degenerated into a fight. The victim died on the way to the hospital," reads the statement.

Source - The Chronicle

