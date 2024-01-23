Latest News Editor's Choice


Man slapped with 10 years in jail for stealing NRZ brake blocks

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A MAN has been slapped with 10 years in jail after he stole the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) brake blocks.

In a statement, the parastatal Tashinga Njekesa was arrested by the loss control in possession of 8 brake blocks on 2 August 2023.

"A Harare man, Tashinga Njekesa, was today sentenced to 10 years in jail after being convicted of stealing NRZ brake blocks. Njekesa was arrested by NRZ loss control details who found him in possession of eight brake blocks on 2 August last year," reads the statement.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #NRZ, #Jail, #Court

