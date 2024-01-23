Latest News Editor's Choice


Teen found hanging from roof trusses

A 37-YEAR-OLD Bindura maid had the shock of her life when she discovered a dead body in one of the rooms she wanted to clean on Saturday.

Cynthia Tambudzai discovered the body of Dexter Emmanuel Mushoriwa hanging from roof trusses after he reportedly committed suicide.

The maid discovered the corpse when she wanted to clean the room.

Mashonaland Central province police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the incident, adding that investigations were still in progress.

"Investigations are still underway as we are not aware of the cause of Mushoriwa's death," he said.

