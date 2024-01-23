Mthulisi Ncube set to host Africa's Finance Ministers

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe is gearing up to host the 56th Session of the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) Conference, bringing together Finance Ministers from across the continent next month. Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube announced that plans for the high-level event are at an advanced stage.The conference, themed "Financing the Transition to Inclusive Green Economies in Africa; Imperatives, Opportunities, and Policy Options," will take place at Elephant Hills in Victoria Falls from February 28 to March 5, 2024. The chosen theme reflects the challenges Africa faces in securing adequate resources for the transition to green economies amidst climate change, pandemics, increasing debt levels, and conflicts.Beyond addressing statutory matters, the Conference aims to facilitate dialogue and exchange of views among experts, African Ministers responsible for Finance, Planning, and Economic Development, as well as Central Bank Governors. A global thought leader will present on "Artificial Intelligence and Economic Development in Africa."The event will feature technical deliberations by a Committee of Experts on the theme and statutory issues during the first three days, followed by the Conference of Ministers of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development during the last two days.In preparation for the conference, the Zimbabwean government has engaged Inter-Ministerial Technical Sub-Committees from various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, working closely with the UNECA Secretariat to coordinate various aspects of the event.Ncube emphasized that the conference is not only a contribution as a member of the United Nations family but also an opportunity to showcase the country globally as part of its Engagement and Re-engagement drive with the International Community.