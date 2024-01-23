2 Zimbabweans part of Johannesburg fire victims

News / National

by Staff reporter

SOUTH African state broadcaster SABC has reported that two unnamed Zimbabweans are part of over a hundred victims of a Johannesburg fire on Sunday.Over a hundred families, some of them illegal immigrants from Lesotho and Tanzania, are now being accommodated at Gazini Sports Ground in tents while using mobile ablution facilities after the blaze on a flat they were illegally living in along Nugget Street.According to the report 28 families are from neighbouring Lesotho and four from distant Tanzania.Johannesburg Mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda said his council had so far been granted nine declaratory orders to evacuate illegally occupied buildings in one of Africa's busiest cities.According to Gwamanda about 188 buildings in Johannesburg are being illegally occupied.