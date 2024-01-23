Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa's CCC to challenge dismissal of candidates at Supreme Court

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has refuted claims made by the Zimbabwe Election Commission (ZEC) that its candidates have been disqualified from participating in the upcoming by-elections. In a statement, the party's spokesperson, Promise Mkwananzi, dismissed ZEC's announcement as false, inaccurate, misleading, and premature.

Mkwananzi asserted that CCC is still within the stipulated timeline to file an appeal with the Supreme Court, as provided by the law. He urged candidates, voters, supporters, and the public to continue with their campaigns and preparations as planned.

Furthermore, Mkwananzi called on ZEC to uphold the highest level of professionalism, independence, and objectivity in its role. He expressed concern that premature statements by the electoral body diminish its credibility as a credible arbiter in national electoral processes, a sentiment echoed by the opposition, civil society, and electoral observer missions after the disputed August 23, 2023 general elections.

Prior to the opposition's statement, ZEC's Chief Elections Officer, Utloile Silaigwana, had announced the nullification of the candidature of five CCC members based on a High Court ruling on January 19, 2024. Silaigwana revealed that Zanu-PF candidates had been elected as councillors for the affected wards.

The CCC has faced internal conflicts, with self-appointed secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu initiating recalls and challenging the nomination of CCC candidates in court, leading to several forfeitures by the opposition party. Tshabangu's actions have resulted in the recall of more than 50 MPs and councillors, with CCC leader Nelson Chamisa branding him as an impostor and disputing the existence of party structures or the position of secretary general.

Source - newzimbabwe
