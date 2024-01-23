Mafume's Charity Cup to re-open CAF condemned Rufaro Stadium

News / National

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume has declared a charity match between Dynamos and Caps United as the official reopening event for Rufaro Stadium, nearly five years after its closure. The match is scheduled for the weekend of February 10-11, 2024, coinciding with the return of the Castle Premier Soccer League (PSL) next month. The rehabilitation of the stadium, the ceremonial home of football in Zimbabwe, began two years ago.Despite a series of unfulfilled promises to reopen the stadium over the past year, Mafume assured the public that this time, the reopening would not be delayed. The stadium has undergone improvements, including the installation of electricity, modernized dressing rooms, and a relatively flat pitch. However, to host international matches, further reconstruction of the pitch may be necessary. The seating capacity is expected to be reduced from 34,000 to between 25,000 and 30,000.Rufaro Stadium will be shared by Harare football giants Dynamos and Caps United, both serving as key tenants. Mafume emphasized the importance of minimizing tenants to prevent the stadium from falling into disrepair again. Long-term lease agreements, extending beyond 10 years, will be pursued to foster collaboration and facilitate ongoing renovations.Zimbabwe has faced a stadium crisis, leading Harare-based clubs and others to share the National Sports Stadium for much of the previous year. With Rufaro Stadium's reopening, Dynamos, Caps United, and other teams will have a local venue for matches, alleviating the challenges posed by the stadia crisis.