Police ban PUP demo

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
People's Unity Party (PUP) leader Herbert Chamuka has expressed his lack of surprise at the Zimbabwe Republic Police's (ZRP) decision to deny their planned demonstration scheduled for January 31st.

The PUP has raised concerns over an external influencer dictating the ZRP's operations, suggesting that the ruling party Zanu-PF may be at the helm.

"This denial of protests has become a recurring theme, particularly in the lead-up to the 2023 elections, signaling a deliberate effort to stifle dissenting voices in Harare.

"Contrary to political gains, the intended demonstration was aimed to advocate for a Government of National Unity (GNU), highlighting its potential to revive the nation's ailing economy," Chamuka said, speaking from his South African base.

"Since the conclusion of the recent elections, both international organizations and local associations have voiced support for a GNU, believing it to be the most viable solution for Zimbabwe's multitude of challenges," Chamuka said.

Chamuka said it is this urgent need for national unity that prompted the PUP's planned demonstration, seeking to amplify the voices of those who are calling for the formation of a GNU.

Despite the ban on their Harare rally, the PUP remains resolute in their mission and plans to organize rallies nationwide to uphold their call for a GNU.

The PUP challenges the ZRP not to succumb to the influence of ruling elites, urging them to maintain independence in their operations, particularly when it comes to banning demonstrations and rallies.

They firmly believe that a GNU holds the potential to outperform elections in the revival of Zimbabwe's economy, as it has historically demonstrated the ability to address a range of challenges, both political and economic.

"The example of the coalition between the MDC and Zanu-PF in 2009 serves as evidence of the successes a GNU can achieve," Chamuka said.

As the PUP pushes forward with their cause, they rally support in their bid for a stronger and more prosperous Zimbabwe.

"As we face obstacles and resistance from the ZRP, the PUP remains undeterred, continuing to champion the call for a Government of National Unity," Chamuka added.

Source - Byo24News

