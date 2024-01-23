Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa names Raj Modi, Sleiman Kwidini as deputy ministers

by Staff reporter
52 secs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed Rajeshkumari Modi as deputy minister of industry and commerce on Wednesday, while naming Chiwundura MP Sleiman Timios Kwidini as the deputy minister of health.

In a statement, cabinet secretary Martin Rushwaya said the appointments were with immediate effect.

Modi, who previously served in the role, lost as MP for Bulawayo South in the general elections in August last year, but was returned to parliament in December after the CCC MP Nicola Jane Watson was recalled by Sengezo Tshabangu, the self-styled CCC secretary general.

Watson was subsequently barred by a court from running, and a candidate picked by Tshabangu – James Sithole – lost the by-election to Modi by 1,608 to 1,130 votes.

Modi will deputise Sithembiso Nyoni.

Kwidini is a nurse by training and will deputise health minister Douglas Mombeshora.

Source - ZimLive

