Masvingo man hangs self after mother spurns advances for intimacy

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 31-year-old Masvingo man hanged himself in his bedroom hut with an electric cable after allegedly being miffed that his mother had turned down his sexual advances.Mashine Magande of Tichagwa village in Charumbira communal lands was found hanging on a roof truss in his bedroom hut by his mother(50) of the same village and uncle around 5 am after the former had left their homestead to alert the latter about Magande's bizarre demands for intimacy.On the fateful day, Magande who was staying with his mother in Tichagwa village confronted her mother around 3 am and demanded to be intimate with her. This allegedly did not go down well with the mother who left the homestead and alerted Magande's uncle about what had happened.Upon the pair's return to the homestead around 5 am they opened Magande's bedroom hut and discovered his lifeless body hanging on a roof truss.Nemanwa police removed the body and a Masvingo magistrates court waived a post-morterm.