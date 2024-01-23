Funding stalls Old Bulawayo rehab

News / National

by Staff reporter

A SERIOUS shortage of materials has stalled the rehabilitation of Old Bulawayo after stakeholders who pledged to assist in the project failed to show up, National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe (NMMZ) deputy director Darlington Munyikwa has said.Old Bulawayo, which was established by King Lobengula as his capital in 1870 soon after the death of his father, King Mzilikazi, in 1868, was razed to the ground by fire in 2010.Munyikwa told Southern Eye that there was a delay in the sourcing of materials hence the project has not been completed."The project is unique in a number of ways in that it is the restoration of the original Ndebele capital and in more often than not, the materials to use in the project are not easily forthcoming and are slowing down the project," he said.Munyikwa said there were few materials still needed to complete the rehabilitation of the site."From last time we have managed to procure some of the materials such as sonyane grass for thatching of the beehive structures."Outstanding works include construction of the beehive structure, revamping the museum, traditional palisade fencing and perimeter fencing."The government has allocated funds to activate the completion of work for this financial year 2024," he said.So far, the king's wagon shed has been restored, the king's place has been reconstructed, while the accompanying exhibits, reconnection of electricity and water reticulation have already been completed.Also complete are the first beehive structure and maintenance of the road in partnership with the Tourism and Hospitality Industry ministry and Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority.The rehabilitation of the historical site, 20km south of Bulawayo, is expected to be completed in the second quarter of this year.