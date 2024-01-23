BCC to raid properties for revaluation

News / National

by Staff reporter

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) has launched its 2024 general revaluation and assessment of properties programme with evaluators set to make scheduled visits across the city to be able to charge accurate rentals.In a notice to stakeholders and residents this week, town clerk Christopher Dube said the city had resolved in terms of section 247 of the Urban Councils [Chapter 29:15] to undertake a general revaluation and assessment of all properties falling under its jurisdiction."A valuation officer has the power to enter into any premises within normal hours during the daytime (8am-5pm) into and upon any property within the council area for the purpose of evaluating and assessing the property."According to section 239 of the said Act, it is an offence for any person to obstruct or hinder a valuation officer in the exercise of his duties," he said."This notice, therefore, serves to inform all property owners/occupiers that assistant valuation officers will be visiting properties on various dates from the specified period of January-December 2024 in pursuance of this revaluation exercise," Dube's notice added.