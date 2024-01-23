Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mother, son (14) up for murder

by Staff reporter

A CHEGUTU woman Norgerty Jekeseni (30) and her 14-year-old son allegedly fatally assaulted a suspect accused of stalking her daughter.

The duo appeared at Chegutu Magistrates Court on Monday and the mother was granted US$100 bail. The duo will return to court on February 5, 2024.It is facing murder charges.

Initially, the State could not release the minor into the custody of a guardian because the court was precluded from doing so by section 135 of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act.

However, Chegutu magistrate Joseph Mundondo granted them bail after the Prosecutor-General said the minor should be released into the custody of a guardian. He was then released on January 23, 2024 after spending a night in custody.

The court heard that the first accused who cannot be named because of his age banged the head of the now deceased Leeroy Munyanyi, a juvenile, on a cement surface."His mother acted in complicit and slapped the deceased several times on the face with open hands after the deceased was accused of stalking and fondling the sister to the accused juvenile, her daughter," the State papers read.

The accused were being represented by Unite Saizi of Saizi Law Chambers.

Source - newsday
