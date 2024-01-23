Mphoko case judgement reserved

News / National

by Staff reporter

High Court judges of appeal Benjamin Chikowero and Pisirayi Kwenda have reserved judgment on former Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko who is seeking a review of his application for discharge which was dismissed by the lower courts.Mphoko's application for discharge was dismissed by magistrate Trynos Utawashe who ruled that the former Vice-President should be put to his defence.Mphoko is being charged with criminal abuse of office after he allegedly ordered the release of two former Zimbabwe National Road Administration executives Moses Juma and Davison Norupiri from Avondale Police Station after their arrest in 2016.He had applied for discharge at the close of the State case arguing that the State had failed to present evidence in court that warrants his conviction.The State opposed his application.In his ruling, Utahwashe ruled that Mphoko had a case to answer and must be put to his defence.The court heard that on July 14, 2016, Mphoko used his authority as Acting President to order the release of Juma and Norupiri despite protests by the officer-in-charge at Avondale Police Station.The two were eventually set free without the consent of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission which had effected the arrests.After hearing the arguments today, the two judges reserved the judgment to Tuesday.