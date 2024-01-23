Cuban VP expected in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Cuban vice president Salvador Valdes Mesa is expected to jet into Harare on Thursday for a three-day official visit as Zimbabwe and Cuba seek to cement the relations between the two countries.Cuban ambassador to Zimbabwe Yenielys Vilma Regueiferos Linares revealed this during a meeting with Foreign Affairs and International Trade minister Frederick Shava in Harare today.She said Mesa would be visiting Zimbabwe after participating in the G77 + China and Non Aligned Movement (NAM) summits in Kampala, Uganda last week.Regueiferos said they also discussed issues of strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries.Zimbabwe is currently hosting 16 Cuban doctors working across the country."We have four lecturers at Bindura University. But everything that can be done in order to strengthen the cooperation and have more medical personnel in Zimbabwe, of course, it can be done, and it is possible and it will be an environment that will help both countries," she said.