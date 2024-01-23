Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Air Zimbabwe gets second Embraer ERJ145 aircraft

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Air Zimbabwe has received its second Embraer ERJ145 aircraft, increasing its operational fleet to three planes. The new aircraft was unveiled at the Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare, with Transport Minister Felix Mhona and other government officials present. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development said:

"Air Zimbabwe@FlyAirZimbabwe has taken delivery of an Embraer ERJ145 aircraft this morning at the Robert Mugabe International Airport and Hon F.T Mhona accompanied by several government officials received and unveiled the new aircraft."

Air Zimbabwe targets several routes including Bulawayo-Johannesburg, Victoria Falls-Johannesburg, Victoria Falls-Cape Town, Harare-Cape Town, and Harare-Durban. The flag carrier aims to provide services for passengers travelling between these destinations.

The Embraer ERJ-145 aircraft was first manufactured in the mid-1990s. It made its maiden flight in 1995 and entered commercial service in 1996. Therefore, the aircraft acquired by Zimbabwe is around 25-28 years old.

Air Zimbabwe has been criticised in the past for the decline of the airline, with accusations that the government has not adequately supported it. Critics point out that the airline inherited 22 planes from the Rhodesian government in 1980, but its fleet has significantly reduced over the years. At one point, Air Zimbabwe had only one plane in service, which led to other airlines, like Ethiopian, taking advantage of the situation and flying local routes like Harare-Bulawayo.

The new aircraft is expected to support Air Zimbabwe's plans to expand its routes. The airline has targeted several destinations, including Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban. The addition of the Embraer ERJ145 will enhance the airline's capacity and potentially improve its services.


Source - pindula

Comments

Woodville virgin plot for sale


Must Read

Hichilema says there will be no Barotseland independence

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Barotseland wants out of Zambia

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Is today a birthday, a funeral or a resurrection for CCC?

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Social media star detective Kedha arrested for car theft

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Zimbabweans assault SA truck driver for blocking their bus while fleeing police in SA

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Deportation risk for Zimbabweans as UK care sector sponsors lose licenses

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

Bulawayo residents demanding their power station back

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Cuban VP expected in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Mphoko case judgement reserved

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

CCC contests High Court ruling on elections

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

'Caf never said destroy Rufaro'

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe students protest steep fee hikes

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Mother, son (14) up for murder

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Passport seekers besiege Bulawayo, Gwanda offices

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

BCC to raid properties for revaluation

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwean woman jailed over drugs in Botswana

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

'Zinara letting us down'

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Funding stalls Old Bulawayo rehab

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwean man hangs self after mother spurns advances for intimacy

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Harare City Council has failed to remove vendors

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

CCC's Redcliff mayor dies

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Sikhala, Sithole convicted on public violence charge

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Mnangagwa names Raj Modi, Sleiman Kwidini as deputy ministers

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Aspiring Zimbabwean nurses lose US$8,000 to bogus employment agencies

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Police ban PUP demo

9 hrs ago | 706 Views

Fresh python skin lands man in trouble

9 hrs ago | 506 Views

Mafume's Charity Cup to re-open CAF condemned Rufaro Stadium

17 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Chamisa's CCC to challenge dismissal of candidates at Supreme Court

17 hrs ago | 1444 Views

2 Zimbabweans part of Johannesburg fire victims

17 hrs ago | 986 Views

Mthulisi Ncube set to host Africa's Finance Ministers

17 hrs ago | 496 Views

Dry spell returns to Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 2253 Views

Teen found hanging from roof trusses

17 hrs ago | 809 Views

Jabulani Sibanda urges Zimbabweans to shun tribalism

17 hrs ago | 960 Views

Zimbabwe looks for investment spark in EV market

17 hrs ago | 193 Views

Egodini Phase 1A complete, to reopen soon

17 hrs ago | 567 Views

Granny allegedly drowns grandson as cleansing ceremony goes wrong

17 hrs ago | 361 Views

Newly deployed teacher raped on schools' opening day

17 hrs ago | 871 Views

Man slapped with 10 years in jail for stealing NRZ brake blocks

17 hrs ago | 188 Views

Fatal stabbing during fight at self-proclaimed prophet's shrine

17 hrs ago | 328 Views

Man torches girlfriend's home, commits suicide

17 hrs ago | 368 Views

More boys dropping out of school in Matebeleland South

17 hrs ago | 163 Views

Smart prison for Gwanda

17 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zimbabwe, UK enter new trade era

17 hrs ago | 260 Views

Zanu-PF takes early lead in by-elections

17 hrs ago | 214 Views

Dynamos, CAPS Utd get Rufaro leases

17 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zimsec boss speaks on Cambridge examinations

17 hrs ago | 547 Views

Grains importing Zimbabwe claims to have enough grain until next harvest

17 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zimbabwe police warn textbook pirates

17 hrs ago | 114 Views

CCC MP's assault trial in false start

17 hrs ago | 40 Views